MRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market size is Projected to reach USD 2911.9 million 2026, Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market size, was worth of USD 587.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2911.9 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.51% from 2020 to 2026. The global mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factor.

mRNA (messenger RNA) is a genetic material which carries the genetic information from DNA to ribosome and where it specifies the sequence of amino acids for the protein synthesis. mRNA vaccines and Therapeutics are prepared with the help of advanced technology and offers the most efficient and cost-effective options with reduced side effects with increased immunogenicity. The demand for mRNA vaccines & therapeutics has increased due to the increase in various diseases such as cancer, infectious disease such as ebola virus, zika virus and many more.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/566

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) refers to a single protein-coding gene in the genome that function as a basis for protein synthesis within the cells.

And an mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine is a novel type of vaccine for providing acquired immunity through an RNA containing vector, such as lipid nanoparticles. mRNA vaccines and Therapeutics integrates the desirable immunological properties and are produced in laboratories using mammalian cells. Upon the introduction of the vaccine into the body, this mRNA sequence is translated by the host cells to produce the encoded antigens, which then arouse the body's adaptive immune system to produce antibodies against the pathogen. RNA vaccines provide multiple advantages compared to DNA vaccines in terms of production, administration, and safety and have been shown to be promising in clinical trials involving humans, which have increased the demand of mRNA vaccine & therapeutic market.

The growing occurrences of chronic and infectious diseases, such as diabetes, HIV, cancer and CVDs, is one of the major key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for therapeutic medicines and vaccines for Ebola, influenza, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other viral infections as well as inability of traditional vaccine approach to find vaccines at the critical time are also providing a boost to the market growth. Compared to conventional medicines, mRNA vaccines and Therapeutics are developed with the help of advanced technologies which are more effective against pathogens, have higher effectiveness, improved immunogenicity and are require less cost to produce. Moreover, developments in the lipid nanoparticle formulations for in-vivo systemic delivery of mRNA are also creating a positive outlook for the market growth.

Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market: Market Player Analysis

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech SE, CureVac AG, Etherna, ethris GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Moderna Therapeutics Inc., Translate Bio Inc., Argos Therapeutics, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer

On the basis of type global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market is segmented into Standardization of Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine, Individualized Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine, Infectious Disease Treatment mRNA Vaccine and Infection Prevention mRNA Vaccine. Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines is dominating the type segment in mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market with revenue of USD 232.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1161.8 million in 2026 with estimated CAGR of 28.70%.

Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market: By Type

Standardization of Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine

Individualized Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine

Infectious Disease Treatment mRNA Vaccine

Infection Prevention mRNA Vaccine

Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market: By End Users

Infectious Disease

Cancer

Other

On the basis of end user, global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer and others. Infectious diseases segment is dominating in the mRNA vaccine & therapeutic market with market worth of USD 204.7 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 1015.5 million in 2026 with market share of 28.53%, due to ongoing research & development activity by various manufacturers.

The regions covered in global mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on country level, global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc. North America is dominating the mRNA vaccine & therapeutic market, due to presence of major players, growing research & development on this topic and present Covid-19 pandemic situation. The North American market was worth of USD 218.6 million in 2019, expected to reach USD 1098.7 million in 2026 with CAGR of 28.78% in forecasting period.

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) refers to a single-stranded molecule of RNA in the genome that acts as a basis for protein synthesis within the cells. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, tuberculosis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, among these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke. According to the American Heart Association, Coronary heart condition is that the leading cause (45.1 percent) of deaths due to disorder within the US for the year 2017.

Coronary heart disease accounts for 1 in 7 deaths in the US and over 360,000 people died annually. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, died 365,914 peoples in 2017. According to WHO, almost 23.6 million people will die from CVDs, mainly from heart disease and stroke by 2030. According to the European Heart Network AISBL, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). Moreover, increasing licensing agreements between mRNA vaccine manufacturers, prominent vaccine developers' to offer advanced infectious disease vaccination and growing adoption of mRNA vaccine due to its higher efficiency and shorter manufacturing times are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the global mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market growth in forecast period.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/566

In addition, favorable government initiatives and increase in number of research activities on the development of mRNA vaccines for various chronic diseases and rapidly spreading infectious disease including novel Coronavirus in all around the world lift up the market growth. According to WHO-Europe, In March 2020, approximately Covid-19 infected cases 171,874 and deaths 8,744. According to NCBI, around 10 million individuals aged 65 years and older are at risk of contracting influenza, and it can be estimated that the lack of a vaccination strategy would lead to more than 2 million cases and about 30,000 deaths in Italy. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that roughly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are going to be diagnosed within the U.S. in 2017. Therefore, increased growth in research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology has driven the mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market in forecast period. Besides, many pharmaceutical companies investing in mRNA technologies all over the world are fueling the demand of the market. For instance, Moderna is an American biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. Moderna is focusing on drug discovery, drug development and vaccine technologies created exclusively on messenger RNA. Moderna is working to create a new generation of transformative mRNA medicines for a wide range of diseases and conditions for patientsincluding infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and cardiovascular disease. For instance, Moderna announcedthe Phase 3 study of its mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against COVID-19 has begun dosing participantsin Jul. 27, 2020.

Another major driving factor for the growth of mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market due to the growing demand for therapeutic medicines and vaccines for Ebola, influenza, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other viral infections. Report by NCBI, WHO estimates that about one billion people are infected and up to 500,000 people die from influenza each year in the world.

Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Trends

Development of mRNA vaccines and their prophylactic and therapeutic applications: mRNA as the technological basis of therapeutics and vaccines is described by a great flexibility with respect to production and application. Nucleic acid-based vaccines, including viral vectors, plasmid DNA (pDNA), and mRNA, will be suitable for rapid response applications because of their ability to induce broadly protective immune responses and their potential of being produced by rapid and flexible manufacturing processes. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines have advanced as a new type of nucleic acid vaccines in accordance with their superior protein expression and a lack of mutagenesis as compared with DNA vaccines. By using mRNA vaccines, large amounts of target proteins can be expressed in immune cells for efficient immunization. For example, antigen-specific vaccination is a feasible option involving the expression of specific antigens in antigen-presenting cells.

Optimization of mRNA translation and stability:

Currently, a number of technologies are used to improve the pharmacological aspects of mRNA. The various mRNA modifications used and their impact are as Synthetic cap analogues and capping enzymes stabilize mRNA and increase protein translation. Another one is the poly (A) tail that plays an important regulatory role in mRNA translation and stability thus, an optimal length of poly (A) must be added to mRNA either directly from the encoding DNA template or by using poly(A) polymerase. Also, co-delivery of translation initiation factors and other methods alters translation and immunogenicity.

Modulation of immunogenicity: These vaccines are used to treat cancer and to prevent influenza. RNA vaccines against prostate cancer, melanoma, and lung cancer (non-small cell lung cancer) are currently in clinical trials. For example, six different RNAs against proteins produced in excess in tumor cells were used to formulate a vaccine against lung cancer.

Progress in mRNA vaccine delivery:

The development of safe and efficient materials for in vivo mRNA delivery is critical to achieving therapeutic relevance.

Physical delivery methods in vivo: To increase the efficiency of mRNA application in vivo, physical methods have occasionally been used to penetrate the cell membrane. In vivo electroporation has also been used to increase application of therapeutic RNA

Self-amplifying mRNA vaccines: It is most currently used self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) vaccines. It is based on an alpha virus genome. Self-amplifying RNAs encode not only the antigen but also the viral replication machinery that enables intracellular RNA amplification and abundant protein expression.

Get Detailed Analysis: https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/mrna-vaccines-and-therapeutics-market

Have a Look at other Related Reports At Bellow:

Home Healthcare Market projected to exceed $ 293.6 billion by 2026

Synthetic Biology Market Size Expected to Reach 34.51 Bn by 2026

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is valued approximately USD 1.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026

Global Teleradiology Market is valued at USD 3.453 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 8.024 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 12.80% over the forecast period.

Clinical Trial Management System Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Rise in demand for bioanalyctical services, large number of ongoing clinical trials, huge investment by many of the major pharmaceutical companies is one of the primary factors driving growth of the global bioanalytical testing services market.

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://industrywatchnews.com/ Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Contacts:

Mr. Aniket Patil

Email: aniket@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +91-7447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited