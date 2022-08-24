mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market to Reach $12.31 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 31.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases, initiatives taken by governments for large scale sequencing projects, and surge in awareness about vaccination drive the growth of the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'mRNAVaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market by Disease Type (Hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis genetic, Acute hepatic porphyria, Primary hyperoxaluria type 1, Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease), by Route of administration (IV infusion, Subcutaneous), by End user (Research Institutes, Hospitals and clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.' According to the report, the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics industry generated $707.97 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $12.31 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases, initiatives taken by governments across the globe for large scale sequencing projects, target specialty & selectivity of treatments, and surge in awareness about vaccination drive the growth of the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market. However, high cost of research, threat of failure, and challenges in quantification of mRNA are anticipated to restrict the market growth. Moreover, application of mRNA technology and development of mRNA biomarker is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market. mRNA vaccines are promising next-generation vaccines that have introduced a new age in vaccinology.

The recent approval of two COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2) has accelerated mRNA vaccine technology and boosted the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Human trials with data both from mRNA cancer vaccines and mRNA infectious disease vaccines have provided encouraging results, inspiring the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to focus on this area of research.

Furthermore, in mRNA vaccines market, mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are a more promising choice compared to conventional vaccine strategies as mRNA vaccine candidates have the capacity for rapid development with high effectiveness.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2031 $ 12.31 billion Growth rate CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 – 2031 Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Key companies profiled Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech AG, Curevac AG, Etherna Immunotherapies, Ethris GMBH, IN-CELL-ART, Moderna Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi AG, SCM Life Sciences (Argos Therapeutics, Inc. ), Sarepta Therapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Nutcracker, Tiba Biotech

The Hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis genetic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on disease type, the hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis genetic segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis and the increasing need for the treatment of fatal diseases. However, the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the high consumption of cholesterol-lowering drugs by patients to reduce blockages in arteries.

The IV infusion segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on route of administration, the IV infusion segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-thirds of the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in adoption of IV infusion for administration of vaccines and therapeutics. Moreover, the subcutaneous segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 31.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the cost effectiveness of subcutaneous route of administration as compared to IV infusion.

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 31.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in number of patients with respiratory diseases, cancer and infectious diseases globally.

Purchase Inquiry:

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period, owing to a rise in well-established healthcare systems, an increase in number of geriatric patients and supportive reimbursement policies in healthcare system. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing tothe increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in need for mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of such diseases.

Leading Market Players: -

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

BioNTech AG

Curevac AG

Etherna Immunotherapies

Ethris GMBH

IN-CELL-ART

Moderna Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi AG

SCM Life Sciences (Argos Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Nutcracker

Tiba Biotech

