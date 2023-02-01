mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Success of the currently approved mRNA-based therapies and novel vaccine candidates, specifically against COVID-19 infection, has encouraged researchers to explore the therapeutic potential of such drugs

The mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines market is currently abuzz with activity; industry players have forged several strategic alliances and received significant financial support from investors. This can be attributed to the various benefits offered by these therapeutic modalities, such as ease of administration, higher biological efficacy, enhanced potent immunogenicity and versatile delivery platforms at reduced toxicity levels.

Key Market Insights

More than 195 mRNA therapeutics candidates are currently under development

Over 55% candidates in the overall pipeline are mRNA vaccines; of these, 56% are being evaluated in early stages of development. It is worth mentioning that most of the mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines are being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases. Further, majority of the mRNA drugs (43%) are delivered via the intramuscular route.

35+ companies claim to be engaged in the development of mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines

It is worth noting that 87% of the companies active in this domain have been established since 2006. Further, around 50% of the mRNA drug developers are small firms. In addition, majority (43%) of these players are based in North America, primarily in the US.

~435 patents have been filed / granted for mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines, since 2016

Owing to the rising research efforts of several industry and non-industry players engaged in this domain, more than 80% of the patent applications have been filed post 2018. It is worth noting that, majority (35%) of the patents were filed / granted in the US. This was followed by the patents filed / granted with the World Intellectual Property Organization (28%).

Partnership activity in mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines market has increased at a CAGR of 54%, during the period 2013-2021

It is worth mentioning that the maximum number of partnerships were inked in 2021. Further, supply agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines developers, representing nearly 20% of the total partnership instances.

Over USD 11.5 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2010

The maximum funding amount was raised through venture capital funding (33%), secondary offerings (20%) and grants (17%), during the period 2010-2022. It is worth highlighting that around 50% of the funding instances were reported by players based in the US.

175+ clinical trials evaluating mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines have been registered, worldwide

The clinical research activity (in terms of number of trials registered) increased at a CAGR of 55%, during the period 2017-2022. Of the total number of trials, 22% have already been completed, while 67% studies are presently active, not recruiting and recruiting.

North America and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to capture over 75% of the market share, in 2035

In the long term, nearly 65% of the market revenues are expected to be generated from sales of therapeutics and vaccines targeting infectious diseases. Further, drugs designed for delivery via the intramuscular route are expected to occupy a larger share (62%) of the overall market size in 2035.

Key Questions Answered

Which are the key players engaged in the development of mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines?

Which mRNA therapy candidates are being evaluated across early and late stages of clinical development?

Which are the key therapeutic areas targeted by mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines?

Which types of delivery systems are primarily being used for the administration of mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines?

Which are the most active trial sites ( in terms of number of clinical studies being conducted ) related to mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines?

Which companies are actively filing patents in order to drive innovation in the field of mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines?

What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in the mRNA therapeutics and vaccines domain?

Which companies are making significant investments in this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the mRNA therapeutics and vaccines market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Routes of Administration

Intradermal



Intravenous



Intranasal



Others

Therapeutic Area

Infectious Diseases



Oncological Disorders



Other Disorders

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

The research includes detailed profiles of drugs being developed by key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the drug, details related to the technology employed, current development status of the candidate and recent clinical trial results.

Arcturus Therapeutics

BioNTech and Pfizer

CureVac

Gennova

Moderna

Walvax

