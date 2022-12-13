mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market worth $1.82 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market by Product Type (Capping Enzymes, DNA Templates, Nucleotides, And Polymerase), Application (Therapeutics Production, Vaccine Production, And Drug Discovery), End-User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, And Others))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2031"

According to company's newest research, the global mRNA synthesis raw materials market was valued at US$ 10.60 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to decline to reach US$ 1.82 billion in 2031. The prominent market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Jena Bioscience, Sartorius AG, Cytiva, Moderna, Inc, H3 Biomedicine Inc, Kernal Biologics, Ziphius Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, miRagen Therapeutics, Inc., Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc, Tiba Biotechnology, CureVac, Translate Bio, Sigma Aldrich, BOC Sciences, Roche CustomBiotech and TriLink Bio Technologies.

A template comprised of a DNA nucleotide sequence is used to produce mRNA in the nucleus. Transcription is the term used to describe this procedure. Several processes involve starting, elongating, editing, and termination. Bacteriophages, DNA templates, RNA polymerase, and NTPs are essential ingredients. Improvements in medical technology drive the market. The RNA synthesis raw material market is also driven by the leading pharmaceutical firms' new product launches, which enhance service quality. The rising incidence of cancer and chronic disorders has boosted the demand for gene treatments. Healthcare professionals and the general public are becoming more aware of the need to treat chronic illnesses early on. The mRNA vaccine has demonstrated remarkable potential and usefulness in unpredictable times like COVID because of its substantial advantages, including rapid production time, low production cost, and long immune response time. The global vaccine industry, which is also the market for the raw materials used in mRNA synthesis, has seen increased demand due to the benefits associated with mRNA vaccines. The need for mRNA synthesis raw materials is expected to rise significantly due to the rising demand for gene therapies, chronic and infectious diseases, and the increasing number of clinical trials for cancer treatments and contagious diseases.

The major market participants have a growing demand for high-quality raw materials for effective mRNA synthesis due to their strategy of offering better-quality and efficacy products. Increased public and healthcare professional awareness of the significance of early detection and treatment of chronic diseases is predicted to fuel market expansion. This is necessary for creating effective and secure drugs, vaccines, and pharma products. Additionally, the market is driven by key competitors' alliances, mergers, and partnerships to improve the supply of raw materials. The new inventions by pharmaceutical companies, improved quality and efficacy of services, expanded customization of facilities, and enhanced medical technologies all contribute to the market's growth.

However, A lack of adaptable, long-lasting, and affordable manufacturing processes hampers the expansion of mRNA synthesis raw materials. The primary barrier to growth is the high cost of raw materials. Furthermore, the market's expansion is constrained by a need for more public awareness.

The North American mRNA synthesis raw materials market is expected to register tremendous growth in the market. Due to the presence of significant mRNA vaccine production facilities, the United States is expected to maintain its leadership in the industry. The United States is home to well-established production facilities for mRNA vaccines and therapies from top businesses like Pfizer and Moderna. This will help this area continue its dominance during the projection period. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the mRNA synthesis raw materials market owing to increased spending on research and development, a rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and the quick uptake of cutting-edge technologies.

Key Market Developments

In Nov 2022 , Sartorius and The BASE announced a partnership to facilitate mutual development processes and protocols tailored for varied nucleic acid-based products. The collaboration will leverage BASE's advanced manufacturing and analytics capabilities, including novel next-generation sequencing approaches to co-develop protocols and nucleic acid-based product production methods.

Kernel Biologics, Inc. completed a Series A fundraising. Kernal's mRNA 2.0 platform will be expanded, and an IND for Kernal's immuno-oncology candidate KR-335 will be filed. is building on the traditional mRNA technology and remarkable achievements of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Market Segmentation. In Aug 2021 , Sanofi signed a definitive agreement to purchase the outstanding shares of Translate Bio, a messenger RNA (mRNA) treatments firm. The acquisition is part of Sanofi's ambition to accelerate the use of mRNA technology in developing medicines and vaccines. Sanofi is expected to use the transaction to advance its currently licenced vaccination programmes and explore new therapeutic applications.

Market Segmentation:

Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market, by Product Type, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Capping Enzymes

DNA template

Nucleotides

Polymerase

Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market, by Application, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Therapeutics Production

Vaccine Production

Drug Discovery

Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market, by the End-user, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market, by Region, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

