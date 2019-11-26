Mr. Vesa Uotila Appointed Kamux Corporation's Director of Business Development, and the Composition of the Board of Directors of the Company will Change

KAMUX CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 November 2019 at 9:00

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Kamux has appointed Mr. Vesa Uotila (M. Sc. Econ, born 1982) Director, Business Development and Member of the Management Team. He will be responsible for the company's strategic development projects and business development, focusing especially on new growth opportunities. Mr. Vesa Uotila will start in his new position on 7 January 2020.

Mr. Uotila has been a Deputy Member of the Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation since 2011 and a Member of the Board of Directors since 2016. Following the appointment, Mr. Uotila will resign from his position at Kamux's Board of Directors, where he will serve until 31 December 2019.

From the beginning of 2020, the Board of Directors of Kamux will continue as a five-member Board without Mr. Vesa Uotila until the end of its current term to the next Annual General Meeting of the company. After the effective date of the resignation of Mr. Vesa Uotila, the Board of Directors will appoint a new member to the Audit Committee to replace Mr. Uotila.

Mr. Vesa Uotila joins Kamux from Intera Partners where he currently holds the position of Investment Professional. Mr. Uotila has experience also from management consulting at McKinsey&Company.

"Vesa Uotila knows Kamux since 2011 when Intera Partners came along to support Kamux's internationalization. He has seen the company's growth and progress in different phases, first from an investor's perspective and later through the board work. Over the years, I have been impressed by Vesa's views on business development, his skills and his analytical approach. Vesa's long history with Kamux creates an excellent starting point to succeed as the director responsible for business development.

"Kamux is a trendsetter and reformer that has created a positive market disruption in used car sales. Kamux's development and track record are impressive and it's one of the fastest-growing companies listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. I am excited about my new role and the chance to be involved in building the business in line with company's ambitious growth targets," says Mr. Vesa Uotila.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 71 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 240,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

