Mr Philippe Barreau Elected Chairman of the Secure Identity Alliance

PARIS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global identity and secure digital services advisory body, today announces that Mr Philippe Barreau and Mr Didier Trutt have been elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board respectively.

Mr Barreau is Group Executive Vice President at IDEMIA and Mr Didier Trutt is Chairman and CEO of IN Groupe.

Mr Barreau replaces outgoing Chairman, Mr Frederic Trojani, under whose leadership the Secure Identity Alliance saw significant expansion in membership, the creation of new industry-focused working groups and the launch of the inspirational Open Standards Identity APIs (OSIA) initiative.

Under the leadership of Mr Barreau, the new executive team will continue to accelerate the development of OSIA as an open international standard available to all, and will support and grow the activities of the alliance's working groups in the following areas:

The security of identity documents, digital identity and issuance programs

The efficient and effective use of identity credentials in physical and digital environments and at borders

The promotion of trusted digital identity as a tool for development and social, financial and civic inclusion.

Mr Philippe Barreau, Chairman of Secure Identity Alliance, said: "The Secure Identity Alliance has a critical role to play in the identity market to enhance and drive dialogue between the stakeholders. Together with the newly elected executive team, we are determined to address technical and operational challenges governments face in this digital age. We all work for one aim: to support the delivery of a legal identity for all and the development of inclusive digital identity services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity. I look forward to engaging with stakeholders and driving the alliance forward for the mutual benefit of providers, government partners and their citizens."

About the Secure Identity Alliance

Secure Identity Alliance is dedicated to supporting the provision of legal, trusted identity for all, and to drive the development of inclusive digital services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity.

We believe legal, trusted identity is the cornerstone of rights protection, social inclusion and digital economic development - and the access point to a wide range of essential public and private services.

We bring together public, private and non-government organizations to foster international collaboration on the issues of legal identity, to help shaping policy and to provide technical and implementation guidance for identity systems.

Its Board Members are HID, Gemalto – a Thales Company, IDEMIA, IN Groupe and Veridos.

For more information on the Secure Identity Alliance, visit: www.secureidentityalliance.org.

