MPS Opens Its Design Center in Portugal and Retains Industry Veteran and Professor José Epifânio da Franca as Its Advisor

PORTO, Portugal, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading global company in high-performance power solutions, announced the opening of its design center in Porto, Portugal. The design center will support MPS's continued growth of cutting-edge power solutions for datacenters, EVs, solar power, battery power storage, robotics, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

MPS's recruiting efforts are underway, with plans to add highly qualified jobs in the Porto area from entry-level to seasoned engineering professionals. In addition, MPS is a Diamond Sponsor for the ESSCIRC/ESSDERC Conference that will take place September 11 through 14, 2023, in Lisbon. The company welcomes all interested candidates to meet its representatives at the conference to learn more about job opportunities.

To support the company's expansion, MPS retained Professor José Epifânio da Franca as its special advisor to engage with local industry and top universities in Portugal. His wealth of experience in growing successful semiconductor businesses in Portugal will be invaluable to MPS in its mission to establish its design centers in the region. Professor Franca is the honorary chair of the upcoming ESSCIRC/ESSDERC conference.

"Portugal has excellent universities and high quality of life that attracts worldwide talent. MPS wants to offer exceptional job opportunities within the semiconductor industry to this talent. We look forward to a great future of growth in the Portugal region," said Michael Hsing, MPS's CEO. "We believe Professor Franca is a great resource to help build those relationships."

"I am honored to be a special advisor to MPS, one of the fastest-growing companies in the semiconductor industry," said Professor Franca.

José Epifânio da Franca has had a prolific career as an academic, innovator, serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, mentor, and advisor. He is a Full Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Instituto Superior Técnico (IST), and founded IST's Integrated Circuits and Systems Research Group and Chipidea. He was elected Fellow of the IEEE, the first in Portugal, and is the recipient of the prestigious IEEE CAS Golden Jubilee Award, recognizing the 100 most influential researchers in the 50 years of IEEE. He is an Operating Partner at Keensight Capital and was a State Secretary of Education in the Portuguese government. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Instituto Superior Técnico (IST) and a Ph.D. degree from Imperial College of Science and Technology in London.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a global company that provides industry-leading high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS has emerged as the fastest-growing semiconductor company by developing superior products, providing excellent support, and aiding the world's largest companies with their product development. MPS's diverse product portfolio includes more than 4,000 products, ranging from power conversion systems to power modules, precision analog, controllers, motor drivers, position sensors, and many more. MPS's mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life and create a sustainable future. Founded in 1997 by CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

SOURCE Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.