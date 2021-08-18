mPLUS CORP., and Siemens Sign MOU for Cooperation in Battery Industry

mPLUS has global rank leading technologies in battery manufacturing process machines, drawing attention from Siemens.

mPLUS and Siemens are expecting a higher level quality of products and services through their integrated expertise and know-how.

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mPLUS CORP., the secondary battery manufacturing process machine suppliers, announced they had signed an MoU with Digital Industries (DI) at Siemens Korea (Siemens Ltd. Seoul · SLS) for collaboration in the battery industry on August 10.

Mr. Rainer Brehm, CEO of Siemens DI FA (Digital industries Factory automation), visited mPLUS head office last month to have collaboration discussion with Mr. Jongsung Kim, the CEO of mPLUS, and the management team. They mutually agreed on the higher-level technical cooperations in the battery industry.

The MoU was signed by Jongsung Kim, the CEO of mPLUS, and Thomas Schmid, Head of Digital Industries of Siemens Korea.

The signed MOU states that joint collaborations are to grow together with integrating core competences of both companies, such as mPLUS's world-class proven technologies in building battery manufacturing process machines and Siemens's state of the art technologies for future automation like digital twin and industry 4.0, in which Siemens plays a key role.

From these collaborations, mPLUS expects to expand its market presence globally and Siemens to maintain its concrete position in the battery industry as the best factory automation solution partner

A representative from mPLUS said, "This MOU shows that the global leading company had recognized mPLUS's global technological competences.", "It has significant meaning to create synergy through a technological and strategic partnership which are covered by specialized expertise in each field of both companies." And added, "In particular, it will be an advanced collaborations for complete automation of equipment and production plants, not simple hardware cooperation. Through this, we will be able to provide high-level product development and service to global customers."

SOURCE mPLUS CORP.