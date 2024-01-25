MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test Division Achieves Fully Traceable RF Calibration Breakthrough Up to 110 GHz

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test (AST) Division, a pioneer in on-wafer testing solutions, today announced a landmark achievement in RF calibration technology. Collaborating with the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Germany, the division has successfully achieved full traceability in characterizing a commercially-available calibration substrate up to 110 GHz and set a new industry benchmark.

Dr Gia Ngoc Phung (PTB, Germany) passes the TCS-050-100-W Calibration Substrates Certificate to MPI Corporation TCS-050-100-W Calibration Substrates Certificate

This achievement, spearheaded by Dr. Andrej Rumiantsev, Director of RF Technology at MPI-AST, represents a significant leap for the entire RF product line provided by MPI product line. The fully traceable characterization paves the way for more accurate, reliable, and universally accepted high-frequency measurements, essential for cutting-edge technologies like 5G.

"Attaining full traceability in RF calibration at such high frequencies is a testament to our dedication to precision and quality," said Dr. Rumiantsev. "This breakthrough is an outcome of our long-term cooperation with PTB. Is not just an advancement for MPI-AST but a significant stride for the entire microwave measurement community, semiconductor and telecommunications industries."

"Establishing the national standards for RF system calibration at the wafer-level is the goal that PTB had been working towards for several years," said Dr. Uwe Arz, the head of the On-Wafer Scattering Parameters group of PTB, Germany. "We are proud to announce the solution for transferring the traceability chain to the commercial calibration substrate from MPI for the first time in the industry."

MPI-AST's latest achievement underscores its role as a leader in the semiconductor test industry, promising to open new avenues in high-frequency testing and solidifying its position as a market leader.

For more information, please refer to:

About MPI Corporation

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, MPI Corporation is a global technology leader in the testing of Semiconductors, Light Emitting Diodes (LED), Photo Detectors, Lasers, Materials Research, Aerospace, Automotive, Fiber Optic, Electronic Components, and more. MPI's five main business sectors include Probe Card, Photonics Automation, Advanced Semiconductor Test, Thermal Test, and Celadon Systems Divisions. MPI offers a wide-ranging portfolio of products and services, from advanced probe card technologies, mass production and engineering probe systems, testers, material handlers, inspection systems, and thermal air stream systems. Many of these products are accompanied by state-of-the-art Calibration and Test & Measurement software suites. MPI's diverse product portfolio and expertise in leading edge technologies creates a healthy environment for employee growth and retention. With the cross-pollination of technologies and talent, we are committed to delivering long-term value to enhance the competitiveness of our customers. MPI is the first Taipei Exchange (TPEx) listed probe card company in Taiwan.

For more information please visit: mpi-corporation.com

About PTB

PTB, with the main site situated in Braunschweig, is the National Metrology Institute of Germany and measures with the highest accuracy and reliability. PTB uses metrology as the core competence for the benefit of society, trade and industry, and science.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323457/Dr_Gia_Ngoc_Phung__PTB__Germany__passes_the_TCS_050_100_W_Calibration_Substrates_Certificate_to_MPI.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323456/TCS_050_100_W_Calibration_Substrates_Certificate.jpg