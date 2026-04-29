Mphasis appoints Richard Miller as Global Head of Insurance Business

~ Richard brings over three decades of experience to help insurance companies accelerate trusted AI-led transformation, creating measurable value and enhancing business performance

NEW YORK and BENGALURU, India, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299) (NSE: MPHASIS), a global AI-led, platform-driven technology solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Richard Miller as Global Head of Insurance Business. Richard brings more than three decades of experience leading enterprise transformation for global insurers and financial institutions. In his new role, he will lead Mphasis' global insurance strategy, helping carriers modernise operations, transform core business processes, and apply AI to drive measurable business value.

Mphasis' new Global Head of Insurance Business, Richard Miller (PRNewsfoto/Mphasis)

"Banking, Financial Services & Insurance continues to be one of the key growth drivers for Mphasis. I am delighted to welcome Richard to the Mphasis executive leadership team. With his deep expertise in the Insurance market, spanning several decades, Richard will play a crucial role in advancing our strategic growth agenda for the sector," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

"I am thrilled to join Mphasis at an important inflexion point for the insurance industry. Insurers are looking for practical ways to apply AI responsibly at scale. Mphasis has built a strong foundation in AI-led delivery, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to help our clients achieve their business goals powered by AI-driven innovation," said Richard Miller, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Insurance Business, Mphasis.

Richard brings vast experience leading enterprise transformation for Fortune 500 companies, with a focus on the Global Insurance sector. His expertise lies in leading large-scale reinvention programs, seamlessly combining strategy and execution to drive meaningful operational transformation. Most recently, Richard was CEO and founder of REMVENTION LLC, a specialised applied AI research venture focused on Systems of Intelligence architectures for complex, regulated industries. Earlier, he spent 35 years at Accenture, where he served as Senior Managing Director and led transformation, modernisation, and reinvention programs for leading insurance and financial services organisations.

About Mphasis

At Mphasis, engineering has been in our DNA since inception.

Mphasis is an AI-led, platform-driven company with human-in-the-loop intelligence, helping global enterprises modernise, infuse AI, and scale with agility. The Mphasis.ai unit and Mphasis AI-powered 'Tribes' are focused on client outcomes and embed artificial intelligence and autonomy into every layer of the enterprise technology and process stack. Mphasis built NeoIP™, a breakthrough AI platform that orchestrates a powerful pack of AI solutions and platforms to deliver impactful outcomes across the enterprise IT value chain, as we believe 'AI Without Intelligence Is Artificial™'. Mphasis NeoIP™ is powered by the Ontosphere, a dynamic and ever-evolving knowledge base, delivering continuous and constant innovation through perpetual intelligent engineering – driving end-to-end enterprise transformation.

At the heart of our approach is customer-centricity – reflected in our proprietary Front2Back™ transformation framework, which uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to deliver hyper-personalised digital experiences (C=X2C2 TM =1) and build strong relationships with marquee clients. Our Service Transformation solutions enable enterprises to pivot from legacy systems and operations to secure, adaptive, cloud-first operating models with minimal disruption. Continuous investments in platforms, such as the Neo series, enable enterprises to stay efficient, relevant, and ahead in a dynamic AI-first world. Mphasis is a Hi-Tech, Hi-Touch, Hi-Trust company, rooted in a learning and growth culture. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

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