Mphasis and Frontline Analysts Join Forces to Help the Financial Services Industry Capitalise on Digital Transformation

The new partnership enables financial institutions to benefit from digital transformation by integrating analysis into existing services and tackling new segments of their value chain

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299) (NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, today announced a strategic collaboration with London and Bengaluru-based financial analysis company Frontline Analysts Ltd, a leading provider of global analyst teams for the finance industry.

The partnership enables financial institutions to capitalise on digital transformation by integrating judgment-based analysis into the design and implementation of existing services. Further, clients can benefit from tackling other parts of the value chain such as risk modelling and loan credit analysis. This is achieved through bringing together Frontline Analysts' world class research and analysis services with Mphasis' deep expertise in developing leading edge technology solutions for the financial services market in Front through Back Office – serving Banks and Asset Managers.

Financial institutions face growing pressure to adapt to a changing landscape of new regulations, with evolving quantitative models and qualitative risk and conduct requirements. Simultaneously, they are managing tighter budgets as profitability is challenged by low interest rates and Covid-19. The partnership enables clients in the sector to access world class Research & Analytics services and reach their objectives through next-generation digitisation and automation solutions to drive significant efficiencies.

Mass market KPO – lower-value added manual analytics – has helped the sector but has been superseded by advances in automation and machine learning. By joining forces, Mphasis and Frontline Analysts offer pioneering solutions across risk management, front office and compliance functions. This allows financial services companies to future-proof operations through leveraging their data to perform analysis, applying superior digitisation and automating reporting and workflows.

"The banking and financial services industry is striving to deliver on both innovation and efficiency through newer operating models," said Anurag Bhatia, Head of Europe, Mphasis. "Combining our digital and AI transformation capabilities with Frontline Analysts' global risk and investment analytics services enables our clients to reach that goal. We are confident that the services we are creating together represent the future of digitisation, automation and analysis processes."

Darren Sharma, CEO, Frontline Analysts commented, "I'm excited to be deploying our experience in partnership with Mphasis to enable clients to execute next-generation digitisation smoothly and to accelerate the higher value-added, analysis parts of their processes. Having been an analyst in the City since the early 1990s, I have seen banks struggle to deliver insightful risk analysis within ever-shrinking budgets. Since 2005, our vision has been to apply major financial centre standards on a global basis - the best senior bankers in the major centres working with elite global talent to produce real analysis."

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM =1) digital experiences to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About Frontline Analysts

Deploying high-performing consultant analyst teams to global banks and asset managers since 2005, Frontline Analysts is the trusted provider for global analyst teams which deliver thoughtful work and do so efficiently. Combining senior bankers and regulators in London and elsewhere with global talent has provided clients with quality risk analysis and research. Further, with project engagement run from London by senior bankers who understand client experience, clients find working with us liberates their time at management and user levels. Frontline Analysts operates across front office, compliance and risk management; credit risk, market risk, operational risk and model risk. For more information, please visit https://www.frontlineanalysts.com.

