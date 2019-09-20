OSLO, Norway, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Container Ships ASA (the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website at www.mpc-container.com. The new website offers improved functionality and comprehensive information about the Company, our business, fleet, financial instruments and corporate social responsibility, and the shipping industry.

For further queries, please contact:

ir@mpc-container.com

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") was formed in April 2017. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships with a focus on the feeder segment between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway.

For more information, please see our webpage: www.mpc-container.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mpc-container-ships-asa/r/mpc-container-ships-launches-new-website,c2907792

SOURCE MPC Container Ships ASA