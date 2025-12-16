Mozilla Appoints Anthony Enzor-DeMeo as CEO to Lead the Next Era of User-First, Trusted Technology

As trust in Big Tech erodes, Mozilla bets on independence, user-choice, new product innovation and a plan to return Firefox to growth.

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozilla today announced the appointment of Anthony Enzor-DeMeo as Chief Executive Officer of the Mozilla Corporation , marking a new phase in the company's strategy to become the world's most trusted software company. Enzor-DeMeo most recently served as General Manager of Firefox , where he led the browser's vision, strategy, and business performance during a period of rapid change in search, AI, and consumer expectations.

Mozilla enters this next chapter at a moment when public trust in technology is significantly eroding. Consumers around the world increasingly feel over-tracked, under-informed, and unsure how AI systems shape the information they see and the decisions they make. This growing trust gap has created a clear opportunity for Mozilla: to offer modern, high-quality software that is transparent, user-controlled, and independent from surveillance-driven business models.

"No other consumer technology company combines Mozilla's global reach, technical credibility and long-standing reputation for independence," said Mark Surman , President of Mozilla. "Anthony understands that trust is more than a brand promise, it's something you earn through how products are built, how data is handled, and how clearly users understand what's happening. That's the future we're building toward."

Enzor-DeMeo brings a strong record of building product-led businesses in complex, regulated markets. Before joining Mozilla, he served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Roofstock and held executive product leadership roles at Better and Wayfair, after starting his career at Dealer.com. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan and MS and BS degrees from Champlain College.

Over the past two years, Interim CEO Laura Chambers strengthened Mozilla during a defining period for the web, bringing clarity to the corporation's strategy, improving execution, and guiding Mozilla through significant shifts in AI and the search market.

"During my time at Mozilla, I saw how much opportunity exists when you put users in control. Anthony is the leader who will turn that opportunity into impact," said outgoing CEO Laura Chambers. "He knows how to build modern, trusted software and how to scale it. Mozilla is in strong hands."

Under Enzor-DeMeo's leadership, Firefox accelerated its product roadmap, improving Firefox and shaping how responsible AI can be a part of the browsing experience. On mobile, Firefox has seen double-digit growth for two consecutive years—13% in the past year alone—and on desktop, usage has begun to stabilize as the team focuses on returning Firefox to growth. New AI-powered features like Shake to Summarize on iOS, which earned a Special mention on TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, and AI Window, a fully optional AI assistant in Firefox with model choice and user-controlled privacy settings, demonstrate Mozilla's approach to building AI that is helpful without being opaque

"The browser is AI's next battleground. It's where people live their online lives and where the next era's questions of trust, data use, and transparency will be decided," said Anthony Enzor DeMeo, incoming CEO of Mozilla Corporation.

"People want software that feels modern and helpful, but also honest about what it does. Our focus is to build products that earn trust everyday, not ask for it."

As Mozilla enters this next chapter, it will measure progress against a double bottom line : advancing its mission while succeeding in the market. Over the next three years, this means prioritizing AI that reflects the Mozilla manifesto and reducing dependence on search to build a resilient and user-first product ecosystem.

Mozilla also announced John Solomon has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. Solomon is a veteran brand builder with leadership roles at Therabody, Apple, and Beats, and was named one of Forbes' 50 Most Entrepreneurial CMOs for 2025. He has a track record of turning products into cultural touchpoints and brands into household names. This experience is essential as Mozilla intends to remind hundreds of millions of people around the world that they have real choice in the technology they use.

Ajit Varma has also been promoted to Head of Firefox, reflecting his leadership as VP of Firefox Product and his role in shaping a faster, more modern, and user-controlled browser. Chambers will return to her role on the Mozilla Corporation Board of Directors, alongside Surman. Together, this strengthened leadership team will accelerate Mozilla's ability to build trusted products and bring them back to the center of people's digital lives.

About Mozilla

Mozilla is a global nonprofit backed technology organization that builds products, invests in startups, and advances policy to keep the internet open, fair, and worthy of trust. Firefox is the independent browser from Mozilla, known for strong tracking protection, open source code, and a focus on user choice, privacy and security.

