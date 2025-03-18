MOZA Redefines Sim Racing and Flight Simulation with Next-Gen Hardware and Software

MOZA MTLP Panel

MOZA Racing's founders and developers bring decades of expertise from the automotive industry, ensuring every product is engineered with precision and performance at its core. By integrating the latest automotive technologies into its sim racing gear, MOZA delivers an ultra-realistic experience that bridges the gap between virtual and real-world dynamics.

This launch introduces several groundbreaking products and features:

1. MOZA mBooster Active Pedal

The highly anticipated MOZA mBooster Active Pedal, first unveiled at Gamescom 2024, is now available. Featuring a state-of-the-art active force feedback system, the mBooster simulates critical racing dynamics like ABS, traction control, and real-time G-forces, bringing unprecedented realism to your sim racing setup. Built with dual 200KG load cell sensors, these pedals deliver accuracy and responsiveness, ensuring every input feels true to life. Fully customizable, the mBooster can be configured as a throttle, brake, or clutch pedal, adapting seamlessly to your driving style. This innovation is a testament to MOZA's automotive engineering expertise, with its founders leveraging years of experience in advanced racing technologies to create a pedal system that bridges the gap between virtual and real-world performance.

Price: $ 799.00 /€ 899.00 / £ 799.00 /AUD 1,499.00 /JPY 129,900.00

2. MOZA Active Shifter

The MOZA Active Shifter is a revolutionary tool for sim racing enthusiasts, combining the AB9 FFB flight base with the sim racing shifter. Equipped with dual servo motors and 12Nm of peak torque, it delivers unmatched shifting realism. With support for H-pattern, sequential, and handbrake modes, this shifter offers versatile functionality. The MOZA's Pit House software allows full customization, letting users fine-tune every detail for an exceptional racing experience.

Price of the Active Shifter Knob：$ 39.00 /€ 47.00 /£ 39.00

Price of the AB9 FFB Base and Active Shifter Knob: $ 588.00 /€ 646.00 /£ 588.00

3. Wheelbase Upgrade for a More Immersive Experience

MOZA Racing is rolling out a major upgrade to its direct drive wheelbases, including the MOZA R9, R12, R16, and R21, further enhancing precision and immersion. This update introduces a cutting-edge 21 Bit magnetic encoder with an ultra-high 2.09 million resolution, delivering sharper force feedback detail and improved motor control for a more realistic and responsive driving experience.

Additionally, through collaboration with iRacing, MOZA wheelbases now support an iRacing 360Hz mode. When enabled, this unlocks more refined and dynamic force feedback, allowing drivers to feel subtle details like steering resistance changes while cornering, the texture of different road surfaces, and the impact of curbs with greater clarity. This heightened feedback enhances vehicle control and track awareness, improving driving precision.

On top of this, high-frequency vibration effects are also supported, allowing the wheelbase to process in-game audio data and generate even more refined, high-frequency vibrations. Together, these enhancements ensure a driving experience that's more lifelike and immersive than ever before.

Expanding the Flight Simulation Lineup

Following the successful debut of its flight sim line at the 2024 Flight Sim Expo, MOZA is expanding its offerings with new, innovative products designed in collaboration with real world aviators and pilots to meet the needs of flight simulation enthusiasts.

1. MOZA AY210 Yoke Base

The MOZA AY210 Yoke Base delivers 9Nm of torque and 210N of push force, with a 150mm travel range for ultra-realistic flight dynamics. Customizable through MOZA Cockpit software and featuring flexible mounting options, it offers an unparalleled experience for flight sim enthusiasts.

Price: $699.00 / € 769.00/ £699.00 / AUD 1,399.00 / JPY 116,900.00

2. MOZA MFY Yoke

Designed for precision and durability, the MOZA MFY Yoke features up to 34 configurable inputs and hall-effect joysticks for smooth, drift-free performance. With customizable RGB lighting and a race car-inspired quick-release mechanism, the MFY Yoke ensures effortless adjustments and superior control, making it ideal for both commercial airliner and fighter jet simulations.

Price: $149.00 / € 159.00 / £149.00 / AUD 299.00/ JPY 24,900.00

3. MOZA MTP Throttle

The MOZA MTP Throttle offers precise control with 27 programmable switches and customizable detents. Crafted from aluminum alloy and equipped with a Hall-effect joystick, it ensures smooth, accurate throttle input. Integrated with MOZA Cockpit software, it provides flexibility for a fully personalized flight experience.

Price: $ 329.00 /€ 359.00 /£ 329.00 /AUD 599.00 /JPY 52,900.00

4. MOZA MTLP Panel

Inspired by the F/A-18, the MOZA MTLP delivers a realistic takeoff and landing experience with an intuitive switch layout and 25 programmable inputs. High-precision Hall sensors ensure accuracy, while a durable aluminum alloy build enhances longevity. With a uniquely designed parking brake mechanism and seamless integration with the MOZA MTP Throttle Panel, it offers an immersive and customizable flight experience.

Price: $ 149.00 /€ 159.00 /£ 149.00 /AUD 299.00 /JPY 24,900.00

About MOZA Racing

MOZA Racing was established by a team of engineers specializing in automotive and flight simulation technologies, with extensive experience in high-precision motion control and robotics. Leveraging advanced research in vehicle dynamics, force feedback, and aerodynamics, MOZA designs precision hardware that bridges the gap between real-world motorsport, aviation, and simulation. From sim racing to flight control, MOZA's innovations redefine realism for enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.

