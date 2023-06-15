Moventis showcases innovative solutions at UITP Global Public Transport Summit

BARCELONA, Spain, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moventis, a leading provider of public transport services, took part in this year's edition of the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona on June 4-7. As a key player in the industry, Moventis showcased its innovative transport solutions that contribute to the advancement of sustainable public transport.

The company took an active part in several roundtable discussions including a session discussing the role of the end user in transport solutions by Moventis' Silvia Martí, VP Corporate, Internal and Institutional Communication.

Francesc Buyolo, Director of Infrastructure at Moventia, Moventis' parent company, talked about the execution of charging infrastructure at Moventis' Depot, whilst Júlia Farré, Moventis' Director of Business Development, gave an overview of the company's current and future projects.

Júlia Gilavert, Director of Moventis, provided insights into the issue of financing of the public sector in times of economic uncertainty.

With more than 15,000 international visitors and a lineup of around 300 speakers, UITP offered an ideal platform for Moventis to highlight its contributions to the sector.

Moventis, zero emissions by 2035

Moventis has launched a major decarbonisation plan for its vehicle fleet and aims for all its vehicles to be 'zero emissions' by 2035. The company has invested 120 million euros between 2020 and 2023 towards achieving this goal.

Moventis is structured around three separate spheres of operation: urban road transport, which includes public bike sharing services; intercity transport; and charter transport services.

About Moventia and Moventis

Moventia is a multinational company of family origin and a reference in the mobility sector. Founded in 1923, today Moventia is managed by the third generation of the Martí family, with the fourth generation already integrated in the Board of Directors.

Moventia's objective is to connect people and cities, for which it has developed a flexible business model based on multimodality, customer-oriented and always with innovation and sustainability as its main axes. The company has a team of 6,809 professionals who offer a proximity and quality service to all its customers.

Within its structure, Moventia includes Moventis, a benchmark division in public mobility with urban, interurban and discretionary transport services. It moves more than 215 million passengers annually over 172 million kilometres, spread over 3 continents (Europe, Asia and America). To achieve this, it has a fleet of 2,374 buses and coaches, 41 trams, 45,000 bicycles and 50 work centres.

