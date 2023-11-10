Moventis announces new intercity transport service linking 60 cities in Saudi Arabia at Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moventis, a leading provider of public transport services and the urban mobility division of Moventia, has announced the operation of a new intercity transport service in Saudi Arabia at the Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress in Barcelona.

The new service, focused on enhancing mobility across the Red Sea corridor, establishes connections between 60 major cities including Mecca, Jeddah, Medina, and Riyadh. It will transport up to 1.5 million people every year.

The transport network, operated by Moventis as part of the 'Northwest Bus' consortium, is made up of 23 lines and 200 daily expeditions.

Josep Maria Marti, CEO of Moventis, said: "Moventis is dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in the urban mobility sector, and TMWC was an excellent platform to showcase our contributions to the industry. We are excited about the future of urban mobility and the role Moventis plays in shaping it, making cities more accessible and interconnected for everyone."

At the same time, Moventis has reached the figure of 100 million passengers which have used its service in Mecca, since its launch in 2022.

Moventis participated in the Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress in various speaking sessions over the course of the event. Nuria Corominas, Moventis' Planning Manager, participated the session 'AI: the Potential and the Reality in the Mobility Sector.' Gregory Carmona, General Manager at Moventis Pays de Montbeliard, was a speaker in the session 'The Role Of Operator In A Multi-Modal Concession.' Ramiro Pigem, Moventis' Bid Manager, spoke at a session called The Road to Zero Emission Mobility.

About Moventis

Moventis is the collective passenger transport division of Moventia, a family-owned multinational specialized in the mobility sector. The group's vertical is made up of a group of companies with their own personality. It carries out its activity in three areas: urban land transport, which also includes public bicycle services; intercity and discretionary services.

Moventia works with the aim of improving the connections of society and people through global, multimodal, flexible and complementary transport and automotive solutions, anticipating new habits, focusing on customers and relying on innovative and sustainable technologies.

Moventia includes two divisions within its structure: Moventis, a benchmark in collective mobility through urban, interurban and discretionary transport services, and Movento, a division dedicated to private mobility through the commercialization and repair of vehicles.