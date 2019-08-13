Movebubble Accelerates Rental Market Into the 21st Century

There are now more renters than homeowners in the capital, with that figure expected to grow to 60% by 2025. Movebubble looks to solidify its position as a leader in the lettings market thanks to its industry-first features and letting-agent live chat, which allows renters to communicate with agents in seconds.

An expanding presence in the build-to-rent market further grows the pipeline of homes for renters. Modern-day tenants demand a sense of community from their living experience, which build-to-rent developments cater for with their on-site amenities and community-driven events.

Movebubble Marketing Director, Terry Fisher, hailed the campaign, saying: "The tube campaign further enhances our message as a renter-first company. As we build on the 450,000 strong renters who have already signed up to Movebubble, this campaign further underlines our commitment to helping renters find their ideal home.



