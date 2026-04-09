MOVA Unveils Aero C, Advancing Airflow Engineering in Hair Care

ISTANBUL, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA has introduced the Aero C high-speed hair dryer, expanding its premium personal care lineup with a product that integrates advanced airflow engineering, intelligent temperature control, and refined industrial design. The Aero C reflects a broader shift in the category—from specification-driven performance toward experience-led innovation.

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At the core of the device is MOVA's proprietary DualForce Cyclone™ airflow system, which combines a primary airflow channel with a secondary circulation channel to optimize airflow structure. By leveraging a siphon effect, the system draws in additional ambient air, increasing airflow volume by 25% and expanding coverage by 30%. Airflow is stabilized before exiting, resulting in a more even, controlled, and less aggressive drying experience.

The Aero C also incorporates a self-absorbing hollow airflow system, enhanced by a 360° circulating airflow chamber that surrounds the hair with evenly distributed air. This structure directs airflow along the natural alignment of hair cuticles, enabling simultaneous drying and smoothing during use. Within the chamber, 600 million plasma ions are released in a 360° enveloping flow, helping reduce static, enhance smoothness, and improve overall shine.

Independent testing conducted by Vkan Certification & Testing Co., Ltd. (Report No. WTS2026-4473) demonstrated measurable improvements under controlled conditions, including an 88% increase in smoothness, a 464% increase in shine, and an 83% increase in hydration. In testing, Aero C reduced drying time to approximately three minutes, compared to around five minutes with a conventional hair dryer. Actual results may vary depending on hair type and usage conditions.

To ensure consistent performance, Aero C features a dual NTC temperature sensing system that monitors airflow up to 2,000 times per second. The system dynamically adjusts heat output to maintain stable temperatures—approximately 55°C in medium mode—minimizing fluctuations and reducing the risk of overheating.

Beyond performance, Aero C reflects MOVA's design-led philosophy. Its seamless, streamlined silhouette, balanced proportions, and low-saturation metallic finish position it as a modern design object rather than a conventional appliance.

Targeting consumers who value both functionality and aesthetics, Aero C highlights a broader industry trend where differentiation is increasingly driven by airflow innovation, user experience, and design integration in the premium segment.

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