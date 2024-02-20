mov Conducts Independent Survey: "Ranking of Popular Tourist Destinations in Japan among Overseas Visitors" on Preferred Tourist Destinations
20 Feb, 2024, 06:00 GMT
TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mov inc., the operator of Japan's largest comprehensive inbound tourism media "Honichi Lab (Visit Japan Lab)," has announced its unique "Ranking of Popular Tourist Destinations in Japan among Overseas Visitors" based on the latest reviews gathered from tourist attractions.
Survey Period: November 18, 2023 - December 3, 2023
Survey Target: Reviews publicly available on Google Maps
This research report derives from reviews by foreign visitors to Japan on Google Maps, reflecting the actual experiences of those who visited the destinations.
List of Top 10 Popular Tourist Destinations among Overseas Visitors in Japan"
1st: teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM
2nd: Kiyomizu-dera Temple
3rd: SAMURAI & NINJA MUSEUM KYOTO with EXPERIENCE
4th: Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine
5th:TOKYO SKYTREE
6th: Dotonbori District
7th: Senso-ji Temple
8th: Nara Park
9th: Nishiki Market
10th: Tokyo Tower
Ranking Data: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108032/202402056199/_prw_PI1fl_iu2n9QR1.png
Among the many tourist destinations in Japan, the most popular spot with overseas visitors was "teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM."
teamLab Planets: https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108032/202402056199/_prw_PM1fl_Zdh9DeB6.mp4
Note: teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo, continues its operation through the end of 2027.
The spot has received over 300 reviews in foreign languages in the past two weeks, indicating significant visitation from international tourists. In this year's ranking, spots in Tokyo and the Kansai region feature prominently in the Top 10.
Note: This report was published in Japan on December 15, 2023
According to the Japan Tourism Agency, the estimated annual inbound spending for 2023 reached 5,292.3 billion yen, approximately 478.8 billion yen more than the 4,813.5 billion yen recorded in 2019, and 5.9 times the amount in 2022. Tourism demand in Japan is anticipated to increase further in 2024.
Honichi lab
https://honichi.com/news/2023/12/15/202312_inboundranking-japan/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=kyodonewsprwire&utm_campaign=englishrankinginiapan (Japanese)
mov's official website: https://mov.am/
Share this article