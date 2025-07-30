Mouton Cadet Fresh: The New Generation Collection

BORDEAUX, France, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh, organic, vegan and enjoyable, the Mouton Cadet Fresh Collection takes a new approach to wine-drinking with three elegant wines perfect for pre-meal drinks in the city, leisurely alfresco dining and spontaneous get-togethers. With these wines, Mathilde, Nathan and Pierre are boldly and freely following in the footsteps of their great-grandfather baron Philippe de Rothschild who, in 1930 at the age of 28, had already started to revolutionize the wine world. Here, the past becomes the present in three fresh, casually stylish, easy-drinking wines that can be enjoyed anywhere.

Trilogy Fresh Collection

Same name, same age, same free spirit

Nearly a century later, at the same age as their greatgrandfather when Baron Philippe invented Mouton Cadet, Mathilde, Nathan and Pierre from the fourth generation of the family are in turn bringing a new take on the family legend with a collection of wines in their own image: fresh, committed, casual, and very much of their time. The Mouton Cadet Fresh Collection epitomizes that new energy in the form of organic and vegan wines that are intended to be enjoyed chilled.

Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre: Chill it. Drink it

A Bordeaux red wine to be served chilled? That's unexpected. And yet that's precisely what Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre is. Organic and vegan, it overturns conventional ideas about Bordeaux red to offer a contemporary, laid-back version that is light, fruit-forward, spontaneous – and to be enjoyed chilled (47-50° F). The method used to make the wine is a hybrid of rosé and red techniques that preserve the radiance of the fruit and give a fine, chiseled body quite unlike the traditional powerful structures.

Mouton Cadet Blanc x Nathan

Mouton Cadet Blanc x Nathan is the essence of a certain lifestyle: casual but chic, connected to nature but also stylish. Made from Sauvignon Blanc, it reveals immediately engaging aromas of candied citrus fruit, box and bergamot, followed by a round and bright palate on passionfruit and honeysuckle flavors.

Mouton Cadet Rosé x Mathilde

Mouton Cadet Rosé x Mathilde is an invitation to take some time out, relax, and celebrate the fine weather in style. Made from Merlot and carefully crafted to preserve its radiant fruit, the pale pink wine reveals a joyous array of aromas such as raspberry, redcurrant, grapefruit and lychee.

