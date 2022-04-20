Mousavi an Iranian international reciter, winning fourth place in Otr Elkalam competition

Mousavi added that he intends to go to Morocco to learn the Warsh type of recitation according to Nafie, and other recitations, to add more aesthetics to recitation. He thanked the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, for his launch of the initiative, stressing that the unparalleled hospitality and organization he witnessed during the competition lived up to the highest international standards.

During the pre-final stages of the competition, Mousavi competed in difficult and challenging rounds, which included a group of the sweetest and most beautiful voices reciting the Holy Quran, until he eventually managed to win the votes of the jury, which includes elite specialists in judging Quranic competitions, muezzins of the Two Holy Mosques, senior international reciters and renowned judges of international competitions.

Mousavi began reciting the Holy Quran at the age of 6 with the encouragement of his father, then proceeded to imitate the voices of some sheikhs and reciters, including Abdul Basit Abdul Samad, Mustafa Ismail, Mohammed Ahmad Shabib, Al-Minshawi, Mahmoud Ali Al-Banna, and others.

During his school years in the city of Ahvaz, Iran, he won first place in several student competitions for the Holy Quran in schools, in addition to other competitions at the national level in Iran.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801348/Scent_of_Speech_1.jpg

SOURCE Syaq Co.