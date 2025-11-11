Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter Financial Results for 2025

TSX: MPVD

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) today announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 ("the Quarter" or "Q3 2025") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2025 Key Takeaways

409,081 carats were sold for total proceeds of $29.2 million (US$21.2 million) at an average price of $71 per carat (US$52).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of ($4.3) million.

of ($4.3) million. Loss from mine operations of $29.0 million.

Net loss of $55.9 million or $0.26 basic and diluted loss per share.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" at the end of the news release for explanation and reconciliation.

Mark Wall, the Company's President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Q3 2025 was a period of hard work on safety and mine operations. On safety we finished Q3 2025 with a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 1.43 for the first nine months, which is the lowest TRIFR in the history of the mine. In the period after the quarter the injury frequency rate has dropped even further to 1.29. Operating safely is of utmost importance, and this focus will continue.

During Q3 2025 we progressed the important work of stripping down to the much higher grade 5034-NEX orebody, and I can report that subsequent to the end of Q3 2025 we are mining consistently in that orebody and feeding that material into the processing plant.

A planned 5-day shutdown of the processing plant was executed during September to undertake a variety of maintenance tasks that will set the processing plant up for the year ahead. This lowered tonnes treated for the quarter.

The strong mining performance continued in Q3 2025 and with the arrival of the cold weather the mine is well set up for 2026.

Q3 2025 carat production was impacted by lower than expected stockpile grades, with some positive tailwind from processing transitional NEX material as we reached the main orebody. Grades are expected to significantly improve in Q4 2025, and we are seeing much improved grades since the end of the quarter

Overall costs are generally consistent with budget while lower carat recovery has impacted costs on a per-carat basis, and the release of previously capitalized costs that are released when stockpile material is treated, has negatively impacted costs per tonne processed.

On the diamond market, the US retail market remains robust, while the tariffs continue to have a negative effect on price."

Financial Highlights for Q3 2025

Revenue from 409,081 carats sold at $29.2 million (US$21.2 million) at an average realised value of $71 per carat (US$52) compared to $69.4 million from 679,599 carats sold in Q3 2024 (US$50.8 million) at an average realized value of $102 per carat (US$75).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of ($4.3) million compared to $17.3 million in Q3 2024.

of ($4.3) million compared to $17.3 million in Q3 2024. Loss from mine operations of $29.0 million compared to $11.0 million in Q3 2024.

Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs 1 of $143 per tonne treated (2024: $125 per tonne) and $121 per carat recovered (2024: $101 per carat).

of $143 per tonne treated (2024: $125 per tonne) and $121 per carat recovered (2024: $101 per carat). Net loss of $55.9 million or $0.26 loss per share (2024: Net loss of $19.0 million or $0.09 loss per share). Included in the determination of net loss are foreign exchange losses of $10.7 million, the majority of which is an unrealized loss arising on the translation of the Company's US Dollar denominated long term debt, because of the weakening of the Canadian Dollar versus US Dollar.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's September 30, 2025 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for Q3 2025

( all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated )

847,024 ore tonnes treated, 12% lower than Q3 2024 (961,371 tonnes treated)

1,000,887 carats recovered, 16% lower than Q3 2024 (1,187,912 carats recovered)

Average grade of 1.18 carats per tonne treated, 5% lower than Q3 2024 (1.24 carats per tonne)

807,458 ore tonnes mined, 13% lower than Q3 2024 (923,814 ore tonnes mined)

Sales Highlights for Q3 2025

As previously released, during Q3 2025, 409,081 carats were sold for total proceeds of $29.2 million (US$21.2 million), resulting in an average price of $71 per carat (US$52 per carat). These results compare to Q3 2024 where 679,599 carats were sold for total proceeds of $69.4 million (US$50.8 million) at an average price per carat of $102 per carat (US$75 per carat).

Financial Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2025

Total sales revenue of $110 million (US$78.5 million) at an average realised value of $88 per carat (US$63) compared to $215.7 million in 2024 (US$158.4 million) at an average realized value of $99 per carat (US$73).

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of ($0.4) million (2024: $91.3 million).

of ($0.4) million (2024: $91.3 million). Loss from mine operations of $103.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to earnings from mine operations of $31.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs 2 , of $156 per tonne treated (2024: $112 per tonne) and $168 per carat recovered (2024: $81 per carat).

, of $156 per tonne treated (2024: $112 per tonne) and $168 per carat recovered (2024: $81 per carat). Net loss of $128 million or $0.60 basic and diluted loss per share (for the nine months ended September 30, 2024: net loss $18.6 million or $0.09 basic and diluted loss per share). Included in the determination of the net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, are foreign exchange gains of $7 million, the majority of which is an unrealized gain on the translation of the Company's US Dollar denominated long term debt arising because of the strengthening of the Canadian Dollar versus US Dollar.

Capital expenditures $96.7 million, $82.7 million of which were deferred stripping costs, with the remaining $14 million for sustaining capital expenditures related to mine operations.

2Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's September 30, 2025 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2025

(all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated)

30,460,000 total tonnes mined in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, 25% higher than 24,400,000 total tonnes mined for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

2,657,000 tonnes of ore treated in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, 3% lower than 2,733,000 tonnes treated for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

2,472,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 0.93 carats per tonne in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, 34% lower than 3,771,000 carats, (1.38 carats per tonne) recovered for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Gahcho Kué Mine Operations

The following table summarizes key operating statistics for the Gahcho Kué Mine in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024.





Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended



September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024











GK operating data









Mining









*Ore tonnes mined kilo tonnes 807 924 942 3,842 *Waste tonnes mined kilo tonnes 9,116 7,679 29,518 20,558 *Total tonnes mined kilo tonnes 9,923 8,603 30,460 24,400 *Ore in stockpile kilo tonnes 2,336 3,426 2,336 3,426











Processing









*Ore tonnes processed kilo tonnes 847 961 2,657 2,733 *Average plant throughput tonnes per day 9,011 10,446 9,627 9,974 *Average diamond recovery carats per tonne 1.18 1.24 0.93 1.38 *Diamonds recovered 000's carats 1,001 1,187 2,472 3,771 Approximate diamonds recovered - Mountain Province 000's carats 490 582 1,211 1,848 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping ** $ 92 90 93 77 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping** $ 143 125 156 112 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping** $ 78 73 99 56 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping** $ 121 101 168 81











Sales









Approximate diamonds sold - Mountain Province*** 000's carats 409 680 1,246 2,175 Average diamond sales price per carat US $ 52 $ 75 $ 63 $ 73

* at 100% interest in the Gahcho Kué Mine **See Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's September 30, 2025 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation ***Includes the sales directly to De Beers for fancies and specials acquired by De Beers through the production split bidding process

Financial Performance





Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024











Sales $ 29,164 69,413 109,983 215,669 Carats sold 000's carats 409 680 1,246 2,175 Average price per carat sold $/carat 71 102 88 99 Cost of sales per carat* $/carat 142 118 172 85 (Loss) earnings from mine operations per carat $ (71) (16) (84) 14 (Loss) earnings from mine operations % (99 %) (16 %) (95 %) 14 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 2,254 2,795 7,228 9,105 Operating (loss) income $ (31,418) (14,393) (111,660) 21,438 Net loss for the period $ (55,863) (18,988) (127,980) (18,648) Basic loss per share $ (0.26) (0.09) (0.60) (0.09) Diluted loss per share $ (0.26) (0.09) (0.60) (0.09)

* This cost of sales per carat includes the cost of acquiring 51% of the fancies and specials which have been sold, after having been won in a tendering process with De Beers Canada.

Conference Call

The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 12th, 2025, at 11:00AM Eastern Time.

Title: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date of call: 11/12/2025

Time of call: 11:00AM Eastern Time

Expected Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link:

https://app.webinar.net/MBLmj14DGoe

North American Toll-Free Number: (+1) 888-699-1199

Participant Local/International Number: (+1) 416-945-7677

A replay of the webcast and audio call will be available on the Company's website.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures

This news release refers to the terms "Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed" and "Cash costs of production per carat recovered," both including and net of capitalized stripping costs and "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin." Each of these is a non-IFRS performance measure and is referenced to provide investors with information about the measures used by management to monitor performance. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and cash costs of production per carat recovered are used by management to analyze the actual cash costs associated with processing the ore, and for each recovered carat. Differences from production costs reported within cost of sales are attributed to the amount of production cost included in ore stockpile and rough diamond inventories.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to analyze the operational cash flows of the Company, as compared to the net income for accounting purposes. It is also a measure which is defined in the Notes documents. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used by management to analyze the operational margin % on cash flows of the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin with the net (loss) income on the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss:





Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended



September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024











Net loss for the period

$ (55,863) $ (18,988) $ (127,980) $ (18,648) Add/deduct:









Non-cash depreciation and depletion

17,656 20,200 68,245 56,574 Loss on sale of equipment

- - - 527 Net realizable value adjustment included in production costs

10,718 10,765 46,038 10,765 Share-based payment expense

71 216 297 586 Fair value loss (gain) of warrants

- (178) 1,099 (2,034) (Gain) loss on lease

- - (4) (46) Finance expenses

15,205 10,837 39,779 31,885 Derivative losses (gains)

716 (891) (2,617) 3,911 Deferred income (recovery) taxes

(2,930) (1,795) (14,000) 1,290 Current income taxes

- 150 160 450 Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)

10,152 (3,042) (11,432) 6,008 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion (Adjusted EBITDA) $ (4,275) $ 17,274 $ (415) $ 91,268 Sales

29,164 69,413 109,983 215,669 Adjusted EBITDA margin

(15 %) 25 % 0 % 42 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of the cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and per carat recovered and the production costs reported within cost of sales on the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss:





Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024











Cost of sales production costs $ 38,344 55,018 131,196 114,754 Timing differences due to inventory and other non-cash adjustments $ (267) (12,504) (10,712) (12,074) Cash cost of production of ore processed, net of capitalized stripping $ 38,077 42,514 120,484 102,680 Cash costs of production of ore processed, including capitalized stripping $ 59,152 58,945 203,169 149,999











Tonnes processed kilo tonnes 415 471 1,302 1,339 Carats recovered 000's carats 490 582 1,211 1,848











Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping $ 92 90 93 77 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping $ 143 125 156 112 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping $ 78 73 99 56 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping $ 121 101 168 81

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an Indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and Inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites. Kelvin is estimated to contain 13.62 million carats (Mct) in 8.50 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.60 carats/tonne and value of US$63/carat, at February 2019. Faraday 2 is estimated to contain 5.45Mct in 2.07Mt at a grade of 2.63 carats/tonne and value of US$140/ct, at February 2019. Faraday 1-3 is estimated to contain 1.90Mct in 1.87Mt at a grade of 1.04 carats/tonne and value of US$75/carat, at February 2019. All resource estimations are based on a 1mm diamond size bottom cut-off.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Tom McCandless, Ph.D., P.Geo, and Mr. Tysen Hantelmann, P.Eng., independent advisors to the Company and Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to operational hazards, including possible disruption due to pandemic such as COVID-19, its impact on travel, self-isolation protocols and business and operations, estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability to manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on several assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include the development of operation hazards which could arise in relation to COVID-19, including, but not limited to protocols which may be adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and any impact of such protocols on Mountain Province's business and operations, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in market conditions, changes in project parameters, mine sequencing; production rates; cash flow; risks relating to the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; supply of, and demand for, diamonds; fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Mountain Province cautions that the foregoing list of crucial factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Mountain Province believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted to identify crucial factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mountain Province undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as the property is developed.

Further, Mountain Province may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. The principal assets of Mountain Province are administered pursuant to a joint venture under which Mountain Province is not the operator. Mountain Province is exposed to actions taken or omissions made by the operator within its prerogative and/or determinations made by the joint venture under its terms. Such actions or omissions may impact the future performance of Mountain Province. Under its current note and revolving credit facilities Mountain Province is subject to certain limitations on its ability to pay dividends on common stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of Mountain Province's Board of Directors, subject to the limitations under the Company's debt facilities, and will depend on Mountain Province's financial results, cash requirements, prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board