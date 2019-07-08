Mouawad Unveils the Mouawad Dragon Yellow and White Diamond Suite, Featuring the Largest Round Brilliant Vivid Yellow Diamond in the World

The Mouawad Dragon Suite comprises a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and ring showcasing five Fancy Vivid and Deep yellow diamonds totaling over 153 carats, and 432 colorless diamonds totaling over 272 carats. The pinnacle of these exceptional gems lies at the heart of the Dragon necklace, the 54.21 carat Mouawad Dragon diamond, the largest round brilliant vivid yellow diamond in the world, which was crafted from the rough by Mouawad skilled artisans. The diamond was birthed the Mouawad Dragon as its color is reminiscent of the Dragon's magical powers and fiery eye.

Fred Mouawad, Co-Guardian of the Diamond Division commented, "It has been an immense honor and thrill to craft the extraordinary Mouawad Dragon diamond from the rough and then to continue this creative process by designing a masterpiece that befits its dazzling beauty. The result is truly breath-taking."

Pascal Mouawad, Co-Guardian of the Retail Division, added, "Inspired by the magnificent Mouawad Dragon diamond, Mouawad expert designers and highly skilled artisans united their exceptional talent to create an ensemble that could complement this extraordinary gem while creating a legendary work of art. It is a privilege to now share the experience of seeing this in person with others."

The Mouawad brand has penetrated continents across the world, while retaining its eminent position as jeweler to royalty, high society and those that appreciate the finest standards of dazzling craftsmanship. Steeped in rich traditions and guided forward by its fourth generation, Mouawad is committed to continue its legacy for many more generations.

