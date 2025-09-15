Motorola Solutions Awarded Project to Modernize Azerbaijan's Special-Purpose TETRA Radio Communications Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SCISSS) has selected Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) to implement a comprehensive modernization of its secure and advanced TETRA radio communication system, tailored to the needs of public safety agencies and state institutions of Azerbaijan.

msi Major General Azar Ahadov, Head, Main Department of Special Communication and Information Security State Service and Wassim Nakadi, Regional Sales Director, Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions' DIMETRA Connect will be integrated into the radio network to seamlessly extend TETRA features over broadband when users travel outside of radio coverage areas. MXP660 multi-bearer portable radios will be used across the integrated networks to help ensure state institutions benefit from extended coverage and reliable connectivity.

Additionally, Motorola Solutions will implement geographic redundancy on the DIMETRA TETRA system across multiple data centers to enhance its resiliency and maintain operational continuity during power failures, natural disasters or other unexpected events.

Motorola Solutions will provide comprehensive support services for three years, including hardware and software updates, antivirus protection and preventive system maintenance, supporting the Azerbaijani radio communication network to perform at the highest TETRA standards.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ilgar Musayev, head of SCISSS, said: "With this contract, SCISSS—one of the pioneers in implementing modern information security technologies—once again reaffirms Azerbaijan's long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability and information security. This modernization program will enhance the reliability and resilience of critical information infrastructures across state institutions."

Sergio Redomero Gonzalez, MSSSI vice president of sales for the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, Motorola Solutions, said: "As a global leader in mission-critical communications, we're proud to support SCISSS in delivering this major upgrade to Azerbaijan's secure radio network. This investment expands and secures proven TETRA technology, ensuring public safety users maintain constant, reliable communication to effectively tackle the complex challenges they face now and in the future."

The radio communication network modernization project plays a vital role in aligning the operations of the radio communications network with international standards and enhancing collaboration with global and regional partners.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our technologies support public safety agencies and enterprises alike, enabling the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals and safer businesses. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

About SCISSS

The Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan oversees the secure communication and information protection of government systems. As the central authority for TETRA communications, SCISSS supports the digital sovereignty, defense readiness, and public safety capabilities of Azerbaijan. Learn more about SCISSS at www.scis.gov.az

Media Contact

Damien Batey

damien.batey@motorolasolutions.com

+61 428 036 806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764516/msi.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764517/Motorola_Solutions_Azaerbaijan_TETRA_contract.jpg