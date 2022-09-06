Motorcycle Airbag Market to Reach $1.07 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in number of road accidents, rise in demand for advanced safety systems, and development of self-contained airbag jackets are expected to boost the growth of the global motorcycle airbag market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Motorcycle Airbag Market by Components (Airbag, Crash Sensor, Airbag ECU, Others), by Coating (Neoprene Coated, Silicone Coated, Non-Coated), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Fabric Type (Nylon, Polyester, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035". As per the report, the global motorcycle airbag industry is valued at $0.46 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $1.07 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2035.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in number of road accidents, rise in demand for advanced safety systems, and development of self-contained airbag jackets are expected to boost the growth of the global motorcycle airbag market. However, high initial investment and software failures associated with sensors hinder the market hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in awareness from customers for protective gears and surge in demand for bike taxi services would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (344 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8872

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic significantly affected the market due to strict lockdown regulations and ban on import-export of essential raw material items.

The sudden decline in procurement of raw materials for vehicle components hampered the market.

During the pandemic, the aviation production and sales suffered severely, which negatively affected the motorcycle airbag market.

However, the vaccination drives across the globe increased significantly over the last few months, which is expected to help the market get back on track.

The airbag segment to dominate the market

By components, the airbag segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, due to rise in consumer awareness towards vehicle and driver safety. However, the crash sensor segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for sensor technology to enhance the safety system in motorcycles.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8872

The neoprene coated segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2035

By coating, the neoprene coated segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment will account for the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, owing to increase in use of this material for special-purpose clothing such as motorcycle jackets because of its heat resistance and tensile strength. The report includes analysis of the silicone coated and non-coated segment.

The OEM segment to hold the lion's share

By sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly 90% of the global motorcycle airbag market, as OEMs are coming up with the advanced crash sensors and ECUs as a standard function in their vehicles. In addition, the segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to growth in popularity of the airbag jackets and vests among the vehicle owners for safe drive.

By nylon segment to showcase the highest CAGR by 2035

By fabric type, the nylon segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global motorcycle airbag market, and will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of nylon because of its high tensile strength, high elasticity, and superior abrasion resistance. The report includes analysis of the polyester and others segments.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8872

North America held the largest share

By region, the global motorcycle airbag market across Asia-Pacific would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and will continue to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to presence of large motorcycle fleet and increase in government regulation for safety.

Major market players

Airvest

Bering Moto

Alpinestars

Dainese S.p.A.

CLOVER IT S.r.l.

Furygan

DPI Safety

Helite

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

GIMOTO SRL

Klim

MOTOAIR

Â Mugen Denko Co., Ltd.

Point Two Air Vests USA LLC

LLC RST Moto

Spidi

Tucano Urbano S.r.l.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8872

Similar Reports We Have on Airbag Industry:

Airbag Market by Module (Inflator, Air bag), by Type (Front Airbag, Knee Airbag, Side Airbag, Curtain Airbag), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), by Material (Polyester Fiber, Nylon, Others), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Vehicle Side Airbag Market by Position (Frontal, Side, Side curtain, and Knee), Fabric (Coated, and Non-Coated), Vehicle (Passenger vehicles, and Commercial vehicles), Sales Channel (OEM, and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2030.

Aviation Airbags Market by Type (Passenger Airbags (Pilot Airbags and Business Class), Aircraft Lifting Airbags (Single Element Airbags, Modular Airbags, and Multistage Airbags)), Type of Aircraft (Military Aircraft, Civil Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, and Others), Material (Nylon 6, Nylon 6,6, Nitrile, Neoprene, and Others), and Application (Passenger Safety and Aircraft Lifting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Automotive Airbag Inflator Market by Type (Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Curtain Airbag, Knee Airbag, Pedestrian Protection Airbag, and Side Airbag), Operation (Pyrotechnic, Stored Gas, and Hybrid), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Vehicle Type (Car, C/SUV, Pickup, MPV, Van, and Sports Car), Airbag Type (Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Curtain Airbag, and Other Airbags), and Fabric Type (OPW fabric, and Flat Fabric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Airbag Silicone Market by Airbag Position (Front, Knee and Curtain/Side), Airbag Type (Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed (CSSS) and One-Piece-Woven (OPW)), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs) / Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research