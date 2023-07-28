Motion Control Market size worth $ 23.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.81% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Motion Control Market Size By End-Users, By Component, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Motion Control Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Motion Control Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 15.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Motion Control Market Set to Experience Robust Growth Driven by Industrial Automation and Rising Demand for Robots

The Motion Control Market, which includes sophisticated physical science devices and electrical supplies designed to regulate motion on machine-driven machinery items, is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These motion controllers possess the intelligence to control electric drives based on electric motors or hydraulic and gas drives. The market's expansion is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes and the adoption of machine-controlled processes for factory automation. However, challenges related to high replacement and maintenance costs may impact market growth.

Growth Drivers for the Motion Control Market:

The rising demand for industrial robots in the manufacturing process serves as a key driver for the Motion Control Market. Industrial robots are extensively deployed for a variety of functions, such as grouping, packing, picking and inserting, and palletizing, contributing significantly to enhancing manufacturing efficiency.

The growing adoption of machine-controlled processes for factory automation is propelling the demand for motion controllers. These controllers play a crucial role in precisely regulating the ordering of mechanisms on the controlled axes, thereby improving overall process efficiency.

One of the major challenges hindering the growth of the Motion Control Market is the high costs associated with the replacement and maintenance of motion controllers. This factor may impact businesses' investment decisions concerning motion control systems.

Key Players in the Motion Control Market:

The Motion Control Market features several prominent players driving innovation and competitiveness within the industry. Key players in the market include Moog Inc., Yaskawa Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Parker Hannifin, Mitsubishi Electric, and others.

Industry Trends and Future Outlook:

The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing facilities has witnessed remarkable growth, with AI-powered motion control solutions contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and functionality. The incorporation of various motion control mechanisms in industrial robots has resulted in improved performance, cost reduction, and the ability to perform new functions in manufacturing processes.

Furthermore, the design of the movement system plays a pivotal role in determining the cost-effectiveness of motion control solutions. Manufacturers are focusing on developing specialized motion controllers tailored to meet the specific needs of different industries and applications. Real-time communication systems have become integral to industrial communication, facilitating seamless information exchange and knowledge sharing.

Market research analyses will encompass financial statements, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis to provide comprehensive insights into the Motion Control Market.

The Motion Control Market is expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of industrial robots and machine-controlled processes in factory automation. While challenges related to replacement and maintenance costs persist, the integration of artificial intelligence and continuous innovation in motion controllers presents promising opportunities for market expansion. Manufacturers' efforts to develop tailored solutions will further fuel the market's growth trajectory.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Motion Control Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Motion Control Market into End-Users, Component, And Geography.

Motion Control Market, by End-Users

Aerospace and Defense



Automotive



Semiconductor and Electronics



Food and Beverages



Others

Motion Control Market, by Component

Actuators & Mechanical Systems



Ac Drives



Electric Drives



Motion Controllers



Others

Motion Control Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

