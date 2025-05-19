Motherboard Market to Witness AI Integration & AMD Gaming Surge by 2029 - Get Free Report | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Major Factors

Integration of AI-optimized processing features into consumer and commercial motherboards.

Shift in gaming preference toward AMD platforms, pushing brands to diversify their offerings.

Rising demand for environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient motherboard designs.

Growth of content creation and professional workstation use cases, leading to premium motherboard upgrades.

Increasing preference for mini-ITX and compact form factor boards, especially in urban setups.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL MOTHERBOARD MARKET 2025 - 2029

The integration of artificial intelligence into personal computing has started shaping motherboard design and functionality. New motherboards are now being developed to support AI-specific processing units, NPU compatibility, and higher data transfer capacities. This shift toward AI-accelerated workloads is expected to redefine standard motherboard specifications, thus encouraging broader market adoption in both consumer and enterprise segments.

The gaming segment continues to be a cornerstone of motherboard demand. With the release of next-generation games and increasing adoption of high-performance GPUs, gamers are upgrading to motherboards with improved thermal performance, support for higher RAM frequencies, and faster data lanes. The shift from legacy platforms to AMD-based systems among gamers is also creating a dynamic change in motherboard selection trends.

Enterprise demand is projected to remain strong due to ongoing PC refresh cycles in commercial and educational institutions. Organizations are prioritizing infrastructure modernization, particularly in regions shifting to hybrid work models. This drives demand for motherboards tailored to stability, power efficiency, and longer lifecycle support, particularly from OEM vendors.

A strong contributor to motherboard market expansion has been the growing enthusiasm among consumers for custom-built desktop systems. Enthusiasts and hobbyists continue to drive demand for motherboards that offer flexibility, enhanced overclocking capabilities, and modular compatibility. This trend has not only revived aftermarket component sales but also pushed manufacturers to release more consumer-focused variants across mid-range and premium segments.

The market has seen a sharp response to the introduction of new-generation processors from key semiconductor players. These launches compel users to upgrade their motherboard to ensure compatibility with newer chipsets, PCIe versions, and RAM standards. In turn, this compatibility requirement has played a vital role in fueling upgrade cycles, especially among gamers, developers, and performance users.

The return of cryptocurrency mining activities has significantly influenced motherboard consumption. Mining setups often require multiple GPU support and high-durability motherboards, prompting the development and uptake of products optimized for sustained high-load performance. This renewed demand from crypto-miners has temporarily reshaped buying behavior and encouraged motherboard manufacturers to cater to niche mining requirements.

MOTHERBOARD MARKET SHARE

Asia-Pacific continues to remain the dominant region in terms of motherboard demand, driven by manufacturing hubs, tech-savvy consumers, and a strong PC-building culture. North America and Europe follow, with demand linked to gaming, AI PC deployment, and enterprise refresh cycles. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding digital infrastructure and rising disposable incomes, drawing greater attention from global motherboard brands aiming to localize production and marketing strategies.

Companies in Market and Their Potential Market Share

Intel remains a central player through its chipset and processor compatibility ecosystems, especially in the commercial and entry-level markets. The company's strong OEM partnerships ensure continued relevance across various user segments.

AMD, benefiting from its increasing adoption in gaming and creator communities, is steadily expanding its motherboard influence, particularly through support for high-performance gaming and multitasking workloads.

NVIDIA, although not a direct motherboard manufacturer, plays a crucial role in influencing motherboard designs through its GPU requirements. Motherboards optimized for high-end NVIDIA GPUs continue to be in demand, making the company's hardware roadmap a significant market driver.

What this Report Offers:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global motherboard market, covering a comprehensive range of data and insights to support strategic decision-making.

It includes detailed coverage of worldwide motherboard shipment volumes from 2021 to 2029, quarterly shipment trends from 1Q23 to 4Q25, and the ratio of motherboard shipments to desktop PC shipments during the same period.

The report also presents regional shipment volumes and shares from 2021 to 2025, along with expert intelligence insights, clearly defined research scope, and terminology explanations.

In addition to our standard offerings, we provide customized reporting services tailored to your unique business needs. These project-based solutions deliver data-driven insights aligned with your strategic objectives, helping you make informed decisions with precision.

