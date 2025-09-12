Most Americans Want Trade Outcomes from Trump's U.K. Visit, Young Americans See China as Rising Partner

Annual survey shows generational shift in attitudes toward alternative alliances

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As President Donald Trump prepares for his State Visit to the United Kingdom next week, new survey results reveal Americans want the trip to deliver on trade. At the same time, younger American generations are increasingly looking beyond Britain — and even toward China — when asked about economic and strategic partnerships.

The Association of Marshall Scholars (AMS) annual public opinion poll on Americans Perceptions of the UK, conducted by Emerson College Polling , finds that 38% of Americans say trade and economic cooperation should be the top focus of any new U.S.–U.K. agreement announced during the visit, while another 24% prioritize defense and security.

The United Kingdom is seen as America's most trusted ally, with 38% of respondents naming it the United States' closest strategic partner, ahead of Canada (27%) and China (12%). But generational differences reveal a shifting orientation: while nearly half (49%) of Americans over 70 see the U.K. as the country's top ally, just 31% of those under 30 agree. Younger Americans are also far more likely to see China as economically attractive — 43% of 18–29 year olds selected China as the best opportunity for U.S. business and trade, compared with just 19% of respondents over 60.

The survey also finds that 41% of Americans believe relations between the United States and the United Kingdom have gotten worse over the past year — the highest level recorded since the question was first asked in 2019. Just 23% said ties have improved, while 36% said they have stayed about the same.

"These findings highlight the urgency of renewing transatlantic ties for younger generations," said Dr. Nell Breyer, Executive Director of the Association of Marshall Scholars. "Americans still rank the U.K. as their closest ally, but younger voters are looking to China for business opportunities and to cultural exchange as the foundation for global ties."

The survey also asked what sustains the relationship in the long term. Older Americans saw business ties and economic interdependence as driving strong ties, while younger Americans emphasized educational and cultural exchanges. Across all age groups, however, respondents agreed that shared democratic values remain at the heart of the alliance, with 39% citing them as the most important factor.

Despite differences, a majority of Americans affirmed the importance of the U.S.–U.K. relationship. Nearly 90% said the alliance is at least "somewhat important" amid rising global tensions, with 57% describing it as "very important".

The 2025 survey demonstrates that while the U.K. continues to hold a special place in the American public imagination, younger generations are reshaping what the Special Relationship means. Educational and cultural study abroad opportunities, such as the Marshall Scholarship, can help anchor the alliance for the future by fostering personal ties and deepening understanding of shared democratic values.

Methodology

All respondents interviewed in this study were part of a fully representative sample consisting of n=1,100 residents, with a margin of error of +/- 2.9%. Data was weighted by U.S. general population parameters. The survey was administered via MMS-to-web text and an online panel between August 29 and September 2, 2025.