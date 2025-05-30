Mosaic Expands Platform to Serve Investment Banks, Announces Strategic Partnership with Evercore

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic, the leader in deal model automation for private equity, today announced its official expansion into the investment banking market. In collaboration with Evercore, a premier global independent investment bank, Mosaic will extend its platform to support investment banking modeling workflows across M&A and capital markets advisory.

"Partnering with Evercore, one of the leaders in global M&A advisory, marks a major milestone for us," said Ian Gutwinski, Founder & CEO of Mosaic. "We see a significant opportunity to streamline high-volume modeling at the advisory firms that power the world's deal flow. Enhancing analytical capacity and standardization through automation will increase throughput without sacrificing quality – ultimately driving better client outcomes while improving work-life balance for young finance professionals."

Evercore's Financial Sponsors Group, one of the most active advisors to private equity firms globally, will lead the initial rollout. Neil Shah, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Evercore's Financial Sponsors Group, said "Evercore's entrepreneurial DNA drives us to continuously re-evaluate the status quo. Our team, and many of our private equity clients, have been impressed by the Mosaic platform and think it represents an opportunity to streamline financial modelling, allowing our teams to focus on creative and compelling solutions for our clients. We look forward to working with the Mosaic team in shaping the future development of the platform across the firm."

Mosaic is committed to collaborating closely with Evercore to refine and expand the platform beyond private equity buyout deals analysis, accelerating innovation across valuation, M&A, and broader investment banking use cases in the months ahead.

Investor Technology Group, Inc. is revolutionizing private equity and investment banking deals analysis through its pioneering digital deal modeling platform, Mosaic. Thousands of the world's best investors and advisors at leading firms like Evercore, Warburg Pincus, CVC, New Mountain Capital, Summit Partners, Bridgepoint, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, The Riverside Company, and many more leverage the Mosaic platform daily to efficiently screen a world of opportunity and identify the handful of investments worth executing. By combining our founding team's deep sector expertise with cutting-edge digital technologies – and the collective intelligence of our pioneering user base – we're building the future of private equity. To be a part of that future, visit www.mosaic.pe and follow us on LinkedIn.

