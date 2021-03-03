Morphose Capital Partners secures £250k investment for mental health and well-being expert, Imagine Health

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphose Capital Partners, London-based specialists in mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and finance, secures £250k investment for Mental Health Care sector well-being company, Imagine Health.

London and Dublin-based Imagine Health are specialist providers of well-being support and psychology services to businesses, government bodies, charities and individuals. Working with some of the largest global technology organisations to support the mental well-being of their employees, Imagine Health offers fast-track access to a range of mental healthcare professionals, talk therapy and tailored programmes.

In addition to its corporate work, Imagine Health supports public sector and charitable organisations, including undertaking psychological assessments and reports of convicted criminals prior to sentencing.

The funding round was run by Morphose Capital Partners, and the investment will be used to expand into new territories, advance technology to increase accessibility to its expertise and further Imagine Health's charitable reach.

Morphose Capital Partners works with clients to raise capital, identifying compatible investment partners, for funding rounds, full or part-acquisitions.

Nick Atherton, Managing Director, Morphose Capital Partners, says: "Imagine Health is at the forefront of mental healthcare provision in both the workplace and public sector, pioneering data-driven research and analysis to help organisations promote employee well-being from within and offer early access to professional mental healthcare support and treatment. Imagine Health is at a really exciting stage in its growth, this investment will further propel its work and reach."

Founded by Dr. Ian Gargan, psychologist and medical doctor, in 2009, Imagine Health was a direct response to the frustration being voiced by people who were struggling to obtain timely access to high-quality psychological support. Today, employees need and increasingly demand, specialist resources to help them cope with mental health problems. Imagine Health works to promote the importance of psychological well-being in the workplace and beyond.

"Mental health should not be an afterthought, it should be centre stage of any organisation's healthcare plans. Good mental health enhances productivity and optimises talent," comments Dr Ian Gargan, founder, Imagine Health. "The pandemic has tragically opened up a Pandora's Box of mental health conditions. At Imagine Health, we help organisations take a proactive approach by making mental health insight, services and professionals more accessible. As with any medical treatment, preventative, discreet intervention helps stave off more serious outcomes further down the road."

