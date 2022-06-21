Morphean: Cloud physical security now a critical link in digital transformation agenda

New guide explores the reseller potential of cloud physical security to unlock superior safety and business intelligence benefits while helping to mitigate rising cost base

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new practical guide has been published by Morphean, a leader in Security-as-a-Service and cloud analytics, to help security businesses understand and adopt the digitalised world of physical security. It argues that cloud physical security is now playing a critical role in the digital transformation agenda, as AI-driven analytics help unlock superior security and intelligence benefits while helping to mitigate the rising cost base being felt by many security businesses across Europe.

Digitalisation has ushered in a new era of hosted security platforms that are disrupting the industry. With the cloud providing the critical infrastructure, exciting new technologies and systems are emerging that enable the sharing of powerful data-driven insights from surveillance data. These benefits relate not only to improved security, but also to operational intelligence to drive efficiencies and profitability for end users. It will increasingly be those security professionals who can combine a physical security skillset with knowledge of the cloud, networks and systems, that will reap future rewards.

However, as the cost-of-living crisis deepens with energy and fuel prices running at their highest rates in decades, the guide reasons that cloud, AI and analytics have multiple economic benefits for partners. Switching to the cloud not only represents more predictable budgeting and recurring revenue for the partner business, but also leads to cost savings by making better use of people and internal resources, while helping them to gain a competitive edge as customer requirements rapidly evolve.

Download the guide: Why Cloud is now mission critical for the physical security industry

Cloud physical security, charged per device per month, offers the partner a route to more sustainable revenue growth and contracts to be leveraged by upselling more features. In addition, with cloud, a highly skilled technical engineer can set up systems remotely, not only saving money on fuel but completing several customer jobs in the time that it would take to set up just one system at a customer site. Selling and deploying faster and more efficiently represents a better return on the individual's salary investment.

Other key areas covered in the guide include cloud's potential for helping businesses improve their cybersecurity posture, and how trusted partnerships can lead to long-term success.

www.morphean.com

SOURCE Morphean