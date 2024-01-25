Morocco Data Center Market Investment to Reach $51 Million by 2028, Get Insights on 09 Existing Data Centers and 05 Upcoming Facilities across the Morocco - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Morocco data center market is growing at a CAGR of 11.18% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/4095

Morocco Data Center Market Research Report by Arizton

Morocco has emerged as a leading data center hub in North Africa due to its strong internet connectivity, reliable information and communication technology infrastructure, valuable services, and significant presence in mobile finance, mobile banking, and financial technology. This has attracted investors seeking business opportunities, driven by the growing demand for cloud services, digital content, and the digitization of businesses. The Morocco data center market shows great potential thanks to its strategic location, improving ICT infrastructure, and favorable government policies. Casablanca is a major hub for data center development and currently hosts over 25 data centers. The upcoming data center capacity will be majorly focused on the city. However, this growth will slow down during the forecast period due to increased land prices and power constraints. Morocco has a growing data center landscape that acts as a magnet for attracting colocation providers such as Africa Data Centers to expand their data center presence by investing in the country. In 2023, Cloud adoption is growing in Morocco for both businesses and individuals. The government is committed to improving the country's cloud industry by enhancing telecom infrastructure and broadband access.

Morocco Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size -Investment (2028) USD 51.0 MILLION Market Size-Area (2028) 27 THOUSAND SQ. FT Market Size-Power Capacity (2028) 5.5 MW CAGR -Investment (2022-2028) 11.18 % Base Year 2022 Historic Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Investment Opportunities in the Morocco Data Center Market

Morocco , a politically stable and democratic nation with a well-defined vision, relies on its monarchy for stability. Sustainability is a key focus, aiming for over 50% green energy by 2030.

, a politically stable and democratic nation with a well-defined vision, relies on its monarchy for stability. Sustainability is a key focus, aiming for over 50% green energy by 2030. Morocco's data center market is growing, driven by increased investment, Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and dependence on technology. Major players in the market have the opportunity to expand their facilities and increase their investments to meet the growing demand.

data center market is growing, driven by increased investment, Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and dependence on technology. Major players in the market have the opportunity to expand their facilities and increase their investments to meet the growing demand. In August 2023, AIIM announced an investment of around $90 million in Morocco's N+ONE Datacenters, aiming to expand operations across Africa . N+ONE plans to create new data centers, partnering with AIIM's Pan-African platform.

in N+ONE Datacenters, aiming to expand operations across . N+ONE plans to create new data centers, partnering with AIIM's Pan-African platform. High investments from service operators and increased government efforts for data center development will aid the future growth of the market and will offer opportunities for vendors, general construction contractors, and investors.

Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/morocco-data-center-market

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Why Should You Buy this Research?

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Morocco colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Morocco by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Morocco data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Morocco

Facilities Covered (Existing): 09



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05



Coverage: 3+ locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Morocco

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Revenue



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Morocco data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Existing & Upcoming Data Center Considerations

We have identified about 9 unique data center facilities in Morocco. It includes only third-party data centers and doesn't include enterprise data centers.

The information on data center facilities includes both actual and estimated figures. Estimation was carried out only if actual figures of either white floor area or power capacity of facilities were identified. Any data center with the facility's first phase already operational is considered part of existing data centers, where the facility's full-build white-floor area/capacity is considered.

Only facilities with phase one under construction are considered as part of the upcoming data center capacity. However, in terms of market estimates on investments/area/power capacity, in this report, we have considered phase-wise investment.

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Gulf Data Hub

Inwi

N+ONE Datacenters

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Morocco data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Morocco?

What is the growth rate of the Morocco data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Morocco during 2023-2028?

What factors are driving the Morocco data center market?

About Our Data Center Capabilities

Arizton's team of principal consultants and analysts work towards publishing extensive secondary and primary research that is credible, resourceful, and data-driven. With over 5 years of experience, Arizton has helped several Fortune 500 companies with data-driven insights that enabled them to expand their businesses to niche regions, added over a billion dollars in revenues, and effective go-to-market strategies. We offer various product portfolios to meet the client's requirements, which align with their key business strategies and identify high-value growth avenues.

Exhaustive syndicated reports, databases, country-wise market analysis, & customized consulting projects are published by our team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who possess exemplary skills in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research. Subscribe to our exhaustive portfolios to gain access to premium research reports at competitive prices. Partner with Arizton for your next strategic business decision and gain a competitive advantage with real-time, data-driven research.

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/morocco-data-center-market?details=tableOfContents

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028

Middle East and North Africa Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Kuwait Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028

Ethiopia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326820/MOROCCO_DATA_CENTER_MARKET.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg