Moringa Extract Market to Be Worth $10.65 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Moringa Extract Market by Type (Moringa Leaf Extract, Moringa Seed Extract, Moringa Bark Extract, Moringa Root Extract), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), and Geography — Forecast to 2031' by Meticulous Research®

The moringa extract market is projected to reach $10.65 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Consumers today are increasingly prioritizing products that are healthy and naturally sourced. Moringa, rich in nutrients like vitamins, minerals, anti-inflammatory compounds, and antioxidants, aligns with this growing demand. It thrives in tropical regions across Africa, Asia, the Pacific Islands, the Caribbean, South America, and countries like India, South Africa, Ghana, Mozambique, Kenya, and Zambia, all of which have developed robust commercial moringa production industries. Moringa-based products are well-known for their potential health benefits, including boosting immunity, enhancing digestive health, and promoting healthy skin and hair. Due to its high nutrient content and versatile uses, moringa extract is becoming a key ingredient in natural and plant-based supplements, fueling growth in the wellness industry.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing demand for natural & plant-based supplements, increasing awareness of health and wellness among consumers, and rising demand for natural and organic ingredients. However, factors such as limited awareness about the benefits and uses of moringa extract and the lack of regulations and quality standards for moringa extract restrain this market's growth.

Further, the growing interest in moringa extract as a functional ingredient in the food and beverage industry is expected to generate market growth opportunities for the stakeholders operating in this market. Furthermore, the rising consumer preference for superfoods is a major trend in the moringa extract market.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global moringa extract market are Medikonda Nutrients (India), Sabinsa Corporation (U.S.), Botanic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Allpure Organics (India), Himalayan Herbaria, Inc. (India), Phyto Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP (India), Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited (India), Taiyo Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hunan New Mstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Vedaoils Private Limited (India), and Victoriafalls Ingredients Pvt. Ltd (India).

The global moringa extract market study presents historical market data (2022 and 2023), estimated current data (2024), and forecasts for 2031. The market is segmented by type (moringa leaf extract, moringa seed extract, moringa bark extract, and moringa root extract), by form (powder and liquid), by application (dietary supplements, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, and other applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Moringa Extracts Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In October 2024 , Sabinsa opened two new sales offices in Russia and Brazil to expand its footprint and meet the growing consumer demand.

, Sabinsa opened two new sales offices in and to expand its footprint and meet the growing consumer demand. In September 2023 , Sabinsa opened a new office in France to expand its footprint and meet the growing consumer demand.

, Sabinsa opened a new office in to expand its footprint and meet the growing consumer demand. In February 2023 , Botanic Healthcare received NSF's NSF/ANSI 173, Section 8 certification for its facility situated in Hyderabad, India . This certification also consists of FSMA and cGMP (21 CFR 111), (21CFR 117).

, Botanic Healthcare received NSF's NSF/ANSI 173, Section 8 certification for its facility situated in . This certification also consists of FSMA and cGMP (21 CFR 111), (21CFR 117). In January 2023 , Botanic Healthcare opened a new branch in Bangalore, India . This development is aimed at expanding the range of herbal extracts and enhancing production capabilities.

Key Findings in the Moringa Extract Market Study:

Among all the types analyzed in this report, the moringa leaf extract segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2024–2031. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based ingredients and the rising trend of clean-label products. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek natural alternatives, the popularity of moringa leaf extract is expected to grow. Its versatility in various applications, particularly in the health and wellness industry, further supports its increasing demand, making it a key ingredient in numerous products.

Among all the forms analyzed in this report, the powder segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2024–2031. This growth is attributed to its expanding use in the food and beverage industry, as well as its advantages in terms of transport and storage compared to liquid forms. These factors make powdered moringa extract a preferred choice for manufacturers.

Among all the applications analyzed in this report, the dietary supplements segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2024–2031 due to the rising preference for natural and organic supplements among consumers. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and a growing aging population are also anticipated to drive the demand for moringa extracts from dietary supplement manufacturers.

Based on geography, the global moringa extract market is majorly segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is slated to register the highest growth rate of 11.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by the increasing demand for moringa extracts among several industries due to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of natural-derived extracts such as moringa. Moreover, factors such as the rapidly growing dietary supplement industry, growing consumer preference for superfoods, increasing health-conscious consumers, increased focus on preventive healthcare, and a growing vegetarian population are further expected to support the growth of the moringa extract market in North America.

Scope of the Report:

Moringa Extract Market Assessment—by Type

Moringa Leaf Extract

Moringa Seed Extract

Moringa Bark Extract

Moringa Root Extract

Moringa Extract Market Assessment—by Form

Powder

Liquid

Moringa Extract Market Assessment—by Application

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Moringa Extract Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

