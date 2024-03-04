Morinaga and World Athletics Announce New Sponsorship Agreement

04 Mar, 2024, 19:50 GMT
Agreement covers World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25
GLASGOW, Scotland, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morinaga & Co. (Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Eijiro Ota) announces that it has signed an agreement with World Athletics to become a Global Supporter of World Athletics and its World Athletics Series Events.
The agreement which spans from 2024 to 2025, will cover the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, which are set to be held in the Japanese capital next year. As a Global Supporter of World Athletics, Morinaga will make every effort to contribute to the development of athletics in Japan and around the world.
