Morinaga and World Athletics Announce New Sponsorship Agreement

Hideki Matsunaga, Director and Senior Executive Officer of Morinaga, said: "We are grateful to World Athletics for this wonderful opportunity. The World Athletics Championships is an opportunity for athletes, officials and supporters from many countries around the world to come together in celebration of sport. We hope that they will be able to learn about and appreciate the sports nutrition knowledge we have cultivated over the years and used to create the nutritional supplements and snacks born in Japan such as "in Jelly," "in Bar," and "HI-CHEW," which we proudly recommend."

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, said: "We are excited to be entering in a new sponsorship agreement with Morinaga, especially ahead of our World Championships Tokyo 25 which is taking place in the Japanese capital next year."

"Morinaga is a great partner for World Athletics as its energy products can benefit athletes during their gruelling training regimes and our fans will be able to enjoy their confectionary products as they watch and enjoy the world's number one Olympic sport."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353947/Morinaga_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353948/Morinaga_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353949/Morinaga_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353950/Morinaga_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353951/Morinaga_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353952/Morinaga_6.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353946/Morinaga_Logo.jpg