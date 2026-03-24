Morgan Wilson Launches The Wilson Co. to Bring a Human Edge Back to Career Strategy and Talent Development

After nearly a decade inside major law firms, Wilson is building a coaching and consulting firm for professionals and organizations navigating the moments their experience alone did not prepare them for

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a script that most professionals follow without ever realizing they are reading from one. Go to school, get the job, work your way up, keep performing. If something feels wrong, if the work feels hollow or the culture feels poisonous, the script says to keep going anyway.

Morgan Wilson

Morgan Wilson followed that script for nearly a decade inside major law firms, building recruiting programs, running talent pipelines, and helping institutions retain the kind of people competitors would spend fortunes to poach. She moved across three firms, each bigger and more demanding than the last, in cultures that rewarded grinding without complaint. She loved it, or at least she had convinced herself that loving it and being consumed by it were the same thing.

Then the path ended, not gradually and not on her terms. Wilson was terminated.

What she did next looks nothing like a polished founder narrative. Rather than pivoting immediately or rushing to launch something new, she took six months off entirely, not to rebrand but to sit with herself and figure out whether she was building from genuine purpose or from residual anger.

"I wanted to be sure that I wasn't operating from a place of just hostility and resentment," Wilson said. "I was really intentional about that."

During that time she hired a career coach, interrogated her own assumptions about success, and waited until she could tell the difference between wanting to prove something and wanting to build something. What emerged was The Wilson Co., a coaching and talent strategy firm that works with individuals navigating professional transitions and organizations trying to build cultures that actually retain people.

The firm's edge comes from a structural failure Wilson witnessed from the inside: most organizations invest heavily in hiring and almost nothing in understanding why people leave. Every departure costs roughly 30 percent of that person's salary to replace, and companies know this, but they still treat retention as a problem to be solved with annual surveys rather than genuine investment in how people experience their work.

Wilson operates on both sides of that equation. For organizations, particularly law firms, private equity portfolio companies, and high-growth professional environments, she provides talent strategy, leadership development, and executive presence training. For individuals, she offers coaching for mid-career professionals standing at what she calls the crossroads, the moment you realize you have been so busy performing competence that you never stopped to ask whether you actually want the thing you have been working toward.

"You could do the same job at five different places," Wilson said. "But if you don't feel empowered by your leadership or the culture, you're just going to hop over to somewhere else and do the same thing."

There is a detail from her past that says more than any positioning statement could. In her recruiting work, she noticed that some of the most talented people she encountered were held back not by lack of skill but by class discomfort, because they did not know how to navigate a client dinner or how to carry themselves in rooms designed for people who grew up knowing those things instinctively. No algorithm would ever detect that barrier, and no app would address it.

In a market saturated with coaching platforms, scripted programs, and AI-generated career advice, Wilson is offering something harder to market and more valuable to receive: a real person who has done the work, lost the thing she built her identity around, and rebuilt with clarity about what actually matters.

The Wilson Co. exists because Wilson learned, through her own unraveling, that the most overlooked cost in professional life is not a bad hire or a missed quarter, but what happens when capable people spend years performing a version of success that has nothing to do with who they actually are.

About Morgan Wilson Morgan Wilson is a career and talent strategist and the founder of The Wilson Co. With nearly a decade in recruiting and leadership development, she works with professionals and organizations navigating pivotal transitions. She splits her time between Nashville and New York.

About The Wilson Co. The Wilson Co. is a coaching and consulting firm focused on career clarity, leadership development, and talent strategy, serving individuals and organizations across legal services, financial services, private equity, and other high-performance professional environments.

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Media Contact:

Morgan Wilson

The Wilson Co.

morgan.wilson@thewilson.co