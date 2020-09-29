Morgan Stanley B.V. - Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2020

Morgan Stanley B.V.

Morgan Stanley B.V.

29 Sep, 2020, 19:16 BST

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2020 as expressed in article 5.25d of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website: www.morganstanleyiq.eu

