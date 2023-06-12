Morgan Prestwich surpasses plans for global growth with five new senior appointments and a leadership promotion within their Executive Search teams across North America and Europe

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Prestwich, a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent that provides solutions exclusively to the Life Sciences industry is one of Europe's leading independent firms. Specialising in partnering with fast growing Biotechnology organisations, focused in Specialty, Rare and Orphan Diseases, Morgan Prestwich is committed to helping build their operations throughout Europe and the US.

In a strategic move to enhance the Executive Search Team, Morgan Prestwich has made a number of strategic hires to further enhance its leadership portfolio. With an industry average of each having 20+ years experience, the newly appointed team is set to support the firm in its current growth lifecycle.

Spearheading the growth, Morgan Prestwich is delighted to welcome Christian Simon as Chief Operating Officer. Christian brings over 23 years' Life Science recruitment experience, appointing Board and Leadership placements globally. Christian joins Greg Bell CEO, Donna Duley CFO, Sean Morgan-Jones CCO and recently promoted Cara Baker. Cara, who has been with Morgan Prestwich for over 11 years, will support the wider team in her new role as Chief Research Officer. Throughout her tenure, Cara has successfully built a number of impressive senior leadership teams for biotech clients in both North America and Europe. The move to Chief Research Officer firmly recognises Cara as a thought leader in the biotech, diagnostic, CDMO and MedTech arena.

Joining Christian's team is Andy Smith. Andy Smith, a newly appointed Senior Client Partner, focusing on biotech and academic institutions in US, Europe and APAC regions, has been a Life Science Head Hunter for over 20 years. He has spent extensive time in the US and APAC region, moving back to the UK recently to be closer to family.

The newly established Ireland office, appoints Simon Felton as Managing Director. Simon is well-placed to lead as Morgan Prestwich continues to build their global footprint. In his 10th year with the firm, Simon takes his wealth of experience spanning 20+ years building a global network, he has been instrumental to the success of the firm to date. Formerly establishing the Irish office enables Morgan Prestwich to remain within the EU, allowing the firm to continue evolving its Board, C-Level and Executive portfolio networks, not only in Ireland but right across the 27 EU nations, with projected and growing developments across small to mid-capped Biotech and innovative Medical Technology sectors.

Joining Simon's team is Colin Sheehan and Mark O'Sullivan. Colin joins Morgan Prestwich as a Client Partner, focusing on the MedTech industry. Colin, who is of Irish descent, has over 5 years' experience in Life Sciences (MedTech) recruitment and holds a particular interest in US and European companies. Mark joins as a Client Partner, focusing on CDMO's and Biotech across the EU.

North America is also enjoying a number of strategic hires. Headquartered in Boston, Morgan Prestwich's American presence is well established. Founded 8 years ago, it will now be led by experienced Pavlina Bullaj. Pavlina, has spent the past 7 years as a Life Science Head Hunter in Santa Monica, California. Pavlina's experience has spanned the industry, from large to small cap bio-pharmaceutical companies. Joining Pavlina the firm welcomes Carlie Simonek, Carlie joins as Client Partner for North America. Carlie who is US national from Texas, has specialised in Healthcare recruitment for the past 7 years. She joins Morgan Prestwich to continue building the US presence across both the Healthcare and Biotech space.

Speaking on the growth of the firm, CEO Greg Bell commented: "It is with great excitement we continue to grow our European and North America teams. We are delighted to welcome the newest members of Morgan Prestwich and congratulate those who have been appointed in their new roles. Together, they bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and strong, reliable reputations. This coupled with their innovation and boundless energy will support us in our journey as we continue to grow a business which I am immensely proud of leading".

Founded in 2010, Morgan Prestwich is a global leading independent life sciences executive search and advisory firm. Specialised in partnering with fast growing Life Science organisations, the firms focus is on Specialty medicine, Rare and Orphan Diseases, innovative and disruptive technologies. The firm's global headquarters are located in the UK, with offices in US (Boston, Los Angeles, Houston), Italy, Ireland and Switzerland. Its team consists of highly experienced Head Hunters and Advisors within the Life Sciences industry who pride themselves on quality of delivery and their flexible approach. The firm is an ideal partner for emerging businesses in the sector. Comprising advisors and recruiters, the team builds trust with clients through their dedicated and consultative approach, complemented by deep market insights.

https://www.morganprestwich.com/

Contact: +44(0)1737 22 66 44

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095776/Morgan_Prestwich_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Morgan Prestwich