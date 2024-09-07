More Than a Device: Timekettle Unveils W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle, the expert in AI translator earbuds, has unveiled its latest innovation, the W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds, at the International Funkausstellung (IFA) 2024. More than a device, the W4 Pro functions like a personal assistant, catering to the cross-language communication needs when hosting foreign guests, conducting multi-language online meetings, or traveling abroad for business or leisure.

"Interpreter earbuds like the W4 Pro are essential even when phones can be used for translation, because they cater to a more refined and immersive user experience," said Leal Tian, the CEO of Timekettle. "In cross-language communication, there's a growing need for meaningful conversations and deeper connections beyond basic translations, especially for business pros, immigrants, and travelers. The W4 Pro meets these needs by allowing natural, hands-free conversations with eye contact, making interactions smoother."

The W4 Pro caters to diverse communication needs in three distinct modes. The first mode focuses on one-on-one simultaneous interpreting. It features advanced technology that allows for instant translation in a two-way conversational setting. Its dual interpretation system redefines successful communication by allowing two voices to merge into a singular flow. The earbuds also incorporate a triple microphone array that enhances voice recognition and translation accuracy.

For professionals navigating multilingual meetings, the W4 Pro's Listen & Play mode is an ideal choice. It allows seamless switching between listening and speaking with simultaneous interpretation. Timekettle's AI Semantic Segmentation ensures rapid sentence parsing, enhancing communication and productivity, while AI Memo provides intelligent post-meeting summaries.

The third mode caters to online interactions such as video calls or streaming foreign media content, ensuring users understand every word with real-time translated subtitles and audio summaries post-meeting or event. In addition, unexpected phone calls in a foreign language are no longer a concern, as the W4 Pro offers one-way assisted translation and real-time transcription subtitles, enabling quick information grasp and efficient conversations.

Understanding the importance of user comfort and efficiency, Timekettle has equipped the W4 Pro with an open-ear design, ensuring prolonged comfort without compromising privacy or hygiene. Additionally, its high-end sound quality enriches every interaction, making it comparable to professional audio systems.

Significant Milestone to "Babel Fish"

Timekettle was inspired by the "Babel Fish," a magical creature from the sci-fi movie "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." "Babel Fish" allows people to understand alien languages. Since its inception, Timekettle has been striving to create a real-life "Babel Fish," enabling everyone to communicate freely across different languages.

Over the past eight years, Timekettle has revolutionized cross-language cultural communication through a series of innovative products. Initially, Timekettle introduced a handheld translator, which, despite requiring users to press a button and wait, significantly aided in understanding across languages. The evolution continued with the M3 Translator Earbuds, allowing users to listen and respond, though still necessitating manual switching of audio channels.

The breakthrough came with the Timekettle WT2 Edge Simultaneous Translator Earbuds, featuring HybridComm™ technology that enabled two-way, real-time communication. Users could speak and listen simultaneously, making conversations more natural and efficient.

Early this year, Timekettle further advanced its technology to process multiple people's audio in five different languages simultaneously, pushing the boundaries of cross-language communication.

Each of Timekettle's technological advancements aims to make cross-language communication as seamless as same-language interactions. And now, the Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds enable smooth, effective communication in global business negotiations across languages. Looking forward, Timekettle remains committed to achieving universal communication freedom, continuously enhancing its products to facilitate natural and efficient cross-language interactions.

About Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is dedicated to advancing cross-language communication through innovative products and solutions. Recognized with numerous international accolades, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award, Timekettle's products have proudly served the needs of cross-language communication in a variety of user scenarios, including abroad-living, traveling, multi-language meetings and classrooms, as well as in manufacturing and logistics, and beyond. Having solidified a user database of more than 400,000, Timekettle continues its journey as the Global No.1 AI Translator Device.

For more information, please visit https://www.timekettle.co/ .

