More than 8 out of 10 UK Consumers Make Direct Link Between Climate Change and Rising Energy Bills Schneider Electric Global Study Finds

More than 8 out of 10 believe that climate change will lead to rising energy bills should global temperatures rise above 1.5 °C

More than half (54%) expect new homes or apartments to be equipped with smart home devices

More than half also place the burden of responsibility for climate change on individuals instead of businesses or local governments

But expert says mindset is the biggest barrier to change when it comes to our household 'energy diets'

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has revealed that more than 8 out of 10 (84%) UK consumers believe climate change will lead to rising energy bills and individuals should play a larger role on climate change.

Key findings from consumer study include:

Schneider Electric Global Consumer Survey

Almost 7 out of 10 (69%) consumers consider reducing carbon footprints a personal priority

Half (50%) place importance on their homes becoming net zero, 5% below the global average and the lowest of the countries surveyed, yet less than a third (26%) actually believe this is likely to happen

Over half (59%) believe it's the responsibility of individuals to tackle climate change

Brits are less likely to commit to switching to a hybrid or fully electric vehicle (16% vs 21% globally), and are the most likely to believe they are already doing enough (17%)

Jaap Ham, Associate Professor in the Industrial Engineering & Innovation Sciences at Eindhoven University of Technology, who consulted on the report findings says: "With energy prices on the rise and the cost of living higher than ever, coupled with the growing number of devices and Electric Vehicles (EVs) on the road, home energy management is now one of the biggest areas of consideration for consumers, home builders, businesses and governments globally. While these numbers show many wanting to make changes but feeling pessimistic about the difference they can make - the future is truly in our hands as we make dwellings more sustainable with the help of modern home energy management (HEM) technologies.

"The biggest barrier to change right now is our mindset. We have created psychological roadblocks that result in us shirking the responsibility to take action. These findings show that as we adopt smart digital solutions to fight the invisible foe (energy management and consumption), replace fossil fuels with smart, clean electricity in our homes' energy diets, we can see how we're making a meaningful contribution to our global fight for the healthier planet. Moreover, we should be able to do good for the environment without compromising on our comfort."

Consumers on the lookout for Smart Home devices to improve energy efficiency at home

The study also reveals that today's consumers want to lead sustainable lifestyles, putting energy efficiency at home as their major priority.

34% of respondents believe that smart home technology will help make their home more sustainable

More than half (54%) expect their new home or apartments to be equipped with smart home devices, a 6% uplift over previously conducted research (2020)

With individuals and families willing to spend, on average, £1,551 in the next 12 months on energy efficiency – existing gadget owners who have likely already seen the benefits of smart tech and incorporated it into their lifestyles, are willing to spend on average 55% more (£1,843 vs £1,038)

Smart lighting and smart thermostats are also now in the top three most purchased smart devices

Coupled with the already rising cost of living, managing energy consumption and costs are the fundamental drivers causing consumers to take actions and invest in smart sustainable solutions.

Schneider Electric leads with Smart and Sustainable Home Innovation

Answering the need for sustainable innovation to enable consumers in their quest to improve energy efficiency and sustainability in the home, Schneider Electric is stepping forward to help solve the energy challenges of today and tomorrow. By bringing innovative solutions and materials to reduce carbon footprint, by working with others and by fully capturing the power of its technologies and services, the company can help to make energy use at home smarter and efficient and reduce impact of homes on the planet.

Nico van der Merwe, VP Home & Distribution at Schneider Electric, says: "With the energy price cap increase set to send energy bills skyrocketing again in October, it is encouraging to see the public recognise that real change starts at home. And they're right – to empower the UK population to play a meaningful role towards achieving net zero targets, we need to give them the smart, sustainable tools they need to build a detailed picture of their energy usage on a day-to-day basis. From here, they can take real-time action to fight energy price rises and curb climate change.

Notes to editors:

The representative study, conducted by Opinium at the end of 2021, surveyed 8,019 consumers respondents across 6 markets: Australia (1,004 respondents), France (1,003 respondents), Spain (1,006 respondents), Sweden (1,004 respondents), UK (2,001 respondents) and USA (2,001 respondents).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

