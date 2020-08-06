More Than 17,000 People Sign Up to Hear from World-leading Medical, Epidemiology and Public Health Experts

Free virtual forum was organized by World Travel & Tourism Council and Carnival Corporation

Top global scientists and health experts shared latest facts, science-based insights and best practices for living in a world with COVID-19

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 17,000 people from around the world signed up to participate in the WTTC/Carnival Corporation Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19 last week to hear directly from 12 renowned public health experts and scientists, sharing their knowledge and the latest evidence-based practices related to the prevention, detection and mitigation of COVID-19.

The free, open-to-the public event was hosted by the World Travel & Tourism Council ( WTTC ), which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, and Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company.

The virtual summit explored the most up-to-date science and medical evidence related to COVID-19 to help inform practical, adaptable and science-based solutions for the "new normal."

Gloria Guevara, WTTC president and CEO, said: "The summit accomplished exactly what it set out to do, as a platform for leading health experts and scientists to discuss the latest thinking, best practices and evidence-based protection and mitigation measures, such as testing and tracing, which is going to be crucial in the recovery. It was also interesting to learn that the widespread adoption of protective face masks can dramatically improve the current situation.

"We'd like to thank our esteemed panelists, our WTTC members and viewers who joined us from around the globe. It is clear that after hearing from our panelists, we must support a more vigorous program of testing and tracing globally, if we want to transition to a new normal and return to safe travels. As the world learns to live with COVID-19, it is imperative that we continue to prioritize public health and saving lives, whilst restoring consumer confidence, driving global economic recovery, and saving the jobs of millions of people whose very livelihoods depend upon a thriving travel and tourism sector.

"We are delighted to be working with Carnival Corporation, and this unique summit gave the public and our members in the travel industry a chance to hear facts directly from scientists, which was an invaluable experience."

"This summit allowed us to put the general public in direct communication with the leading experts working on science-based solutions to mitigating and living with COVID-19," said Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, and a member of the WTTC executive committee and its vice chair for North America. "The pandemic touches all corners of society and is in one way or another affecting everyone and all industries. We are grateful to the distinguished panelists who shared straightforward, easy-to-understand insights about living in a world with the virus, and we appreciate WTTC partnering with us to present this event."

The summit covered epidemiology, transmission, screening and testing, therapeutics and practical risk mitigation in three one-hour sessions.

A session on "The Science of COVID-19" focused on epidemiology, transmission and testing, with featured speakers Dr. Steven Gordon, chair of infectious disease at Cleveland Clinic; Dr. William Morice II, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories; Dr. Stacey L. Schultz-Cherry, co-principal investigator, St. Jude Center for Excellence in Influenza Research and Surveillance; and Dr. Joshua Wolf, associate member of the infectious diseases department at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The prestigious lineup of speakers for the "Treatment & Prevention" session, where discussion included vaccines, were Dr. Julio Frenk, president of the University of Miami and former Minister of Health for Mexico; Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, head of pathology at Mount Sinai Hospital; Dr. Jewel Mullen, associate dean for health equity at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas Austin; and Dr. Vivek Murthy, the 19th Surgeon General of the United States.

The final session on "Life in a COVID-19 World," looked at best approaches in mitigating spread and featured Dr. Thomas Cahill, physician and venture capitalist with Scientists to Stop COVID-19; Dr. Michael Lin, neurobiology & bioengineering associate professor at Stanford University; Dr. Michael Rosbash, 2017 Nobel laureate in physiology or medicine and professor at Brandeis University; and Dr. Stuart Schreiber, a Harvard University chemist and co-founder of the Broad Institute.

To replay the summit, please visit CovidScienceSummit.com .

About WTTC

Evidence from WTTC's Crisis Readiness report , which looked at 90 different types of crises, highlights the importance of public-private cooperation to ensure that smart policies and effective communities are in place to enable a more resilient travel and tourism sector.

According to WTTC's 2020 Economic Impact Report , during 2019, Travel &Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), making a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.

For further information please contact the WTTC press office at press.office@wttc.org

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com , www.princess.com , www.hollandamerica.com , www.seabourn.com , www.pocruises.com.au , www.costacruise.com , www.aida.de , www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com .

