More than 1 Billion of the Population Have Insufficient Levels of Vitamin D. Increasing Awareness of Vitamin D Boosting the Demand. The Sale of Vitamin D to Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

10 Jan, 2023, 20:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the vitamin D market will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021-2027. The emerging therapeutic applications of vitamin D, increasing demand for vitamin D formulation in personal care, increasing trend of vegan vitamin D formulations, and emerging drug delivery technologies for administering vitamin D are the growing trends in the global market. Europe is the largest vitamin D market due to the end-user industry concentration. The production and export facilities of pharmaceutical and animal feed industries in countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and France paved the way for the growth of the market in Europe. The rise in the prevalence of vitamin deficiencies, growth in disposable income, the aging population, and the diversification of fortified foods drive the APAC market at a CAGR of 9.50%. Apart from major countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, economies such as Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia are also expected to pose prominent room for expansion.
Vitamin D Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 2.68 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 1.64 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
8.5 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Analog, Form, Application, End User, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Russia, Poland, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey
|
Key Vendors
|
BASF SE, Fermenta Biotech Limited, DSM, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd, Adisseo, Synthesia, Vitablend, NewGen Pharma, Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmacy, HangZhou Think Chemical, Lycored, Pharmavit, Divi's Nutraceuticals, Tocris Bioscience, Spectrum Chemical, Stabicoat Vitamins, Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company, and Zhejiang NHU
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rising Prevalence of Vitamin-D Deficiency Coupled with Consequences of Diseases
· Increasing Public-Private Collaborations and Demand for Vitamin-D in Food Fortification
· Rising Demand for Vitamin Supplements
· Applications in Feed Industry
|
Page Number
|
306
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs
Rising Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency Coupled with Consequences of Diseases
In the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and Asia, it has been estimated that between 30 and 50 percent of children and adults suffer from vitamin D deficiency. Over 1 billion people around the globe are estimated to be vitamin D deficient. Several epidemiological research suggest that about 24% of people in the US are vitamin D inadequate. Other regions of the globe may have higher rates of deficiency. About 40% of the population in Europe likely has vitamin D deficiency. In severe cases, vitamin D might increase the risk of osteoporosis, hip fracture, and even rickets. Rickets is more common among children and causes softening of bones, skeletal fractures, and deformity. Depression, bone pain, and weakness are other associated conditions with the disease. Such factors propel the awareness of Vitamin D, thus boosting the Vitamin D Market demand globally.
Veganism Creating Buzz in the Vitamin D Market
Trends of being vegan are increasingly spreading worldwide as it forces vitamin supplement manufacturers to develop and launch vegan vitamin D products across the globe. Vegans can purchase the daily vitamin and mineral supplement VEG 1 from the Vegan Society to make sure they get enough iodine, selenium, and vitamins D and B12.
There are numerous advantages, including support and hormonal balance. However, obtaining these vitamin supplements can be challenging, particularly for vegans. People can acquire it through food or the sun (mainly animal products such as egg yolks and fish). Everyone should prioritize, especially those who follow a strict vegan or vegetarian diet. Sunlight is a fantastic natural source of vitamin D that is safe for omnivores and vegans, as some people may already be aware. However, because most of them don't consume enough of it, they must rely on dietary sources or vitamin D supplements.
The Vitamin D market is expected to witness the rise of new chemical vendors specializing in delivering advanced and specialized chemicals used for manufacturing vitamins & dietary supplements and could be potential targets for vitamin D manufacturers. Constant online engagement is necessary to gain leads, as e-commerce plays a significant role in the wholesale market. It also enhances the end-user experience. Companies and governments need to adopt the concept of people-centric nutrition to develop innovative vitamin D3 products that can enhance the nutritional requirements of consumers. Building partnership with end-user industries, local communities, organizations, and healthcare bodies is crucial in developing innovative formulations. Vendors can also collaborate with NGOs, local government, and regulatory authorities to meet local needs. For instance, Vitamin D Guru, Vitamin Angels, and the National Association for the Blind are some of the major partnerships of Fermenta.
Key Vendors
- BASF SE
- Fermenta Biotech Limited
- DSM
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis
- Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd
- Adisseo
- Synthesia
- Vitablend
- NewGen Pharma
- Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmacy
- HangZhou Think Chemical
- Lycored
- Pharmavit
- Divi's Nutraceuticals
- Tocris Bioscience
- Spectrum Chemical
- Stabicoat Vitamins
- Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company
- Zhejiang NHU
Market Segmentation
Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Animal Health
- Functional Food and Beverages
- Personal Care
Form
- Dry
- Liquid
Analog
- Vitamin D2
- Vitamin D3
End User
- Humans
- Animals
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Poland
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Turkey
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 GLOBAL VITAMIN D MARKET SCENARIO
7.1.1 INSIGHTS BY MARKET DYNAMICS
7.1.2 INSIGHTS BY MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1.3 VENDOR LANDSCAPE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 VITAMIN D IN CANCER PREVENTION AND TREATMENT
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 EMERGING THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS OF VITAMIN D
9.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR VITAMIN D FORMULATION IN PERSONAL CARE
9.3 GROWING TREND OF VEGAN VITAMIN D FORMULATIONS
9.4 EMERGING DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES FOR ADMINISTERING VITAMIN D
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY
10.2 INCREASING PUBLIC-PRIVATE COLLABORATIONS & DEMAND FOR VITAMIN D IN FOOD FORTIFICATION
10.3 RISING DEMAND FOR VITAMIN SUPPLEMENTS
10.4 APPLICATIONS IN FEED INDUSTRY
11 MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS
11.1 INCLINATION TOWARD NATURAL AVAILABILITY OF VITAMIN D
11.2 CONSEQUENCES OF VITAMIN D TOXICITY
11.3 ANIMAL NUTRITION INDUSTRY-ASSOCIATED RISKS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY FORM
12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY ANALOG
12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY END-USER
12.2.5 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 APPLICATIONS
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 PHARMACEUTICALS
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 ANIMAL HEALTH
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 FUNCTIONAL FOOD & BEVERAGES
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.6 PERSONAL CARE
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 FORM
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 DRY
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 LIQUID
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 ANALOG
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 VITAMIN D3
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 VITAMIN D2
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 END-USER
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 HUMANS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 ANIMALS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2.1 EUROPE: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
18.2.2 EUROPE: FORM SEGMENTATION
18.2.3 EUROPE: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
18.2.4 EUROPE: END-USER SEGMENTATION
18.3 KEY COUNTRIES
18.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.2 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.5 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.6 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.7 POLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 NORTH AMERICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
19.2.2 NORTH AMERICA: FORM SEGMENTATION
19.2.3 NORTH AMERICA: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
19.2.4 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
19.3 KEY COUNTRIES
19.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 APAC
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.1 APAC: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
20.2.2 APAC: FORM SEGMENTATION
20.2.3 APAC: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
20.2.4 APAC: END-USER SEGMENTATION
20.3 KEY COUNTRIES
20.3.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.6 INDONESIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.7 VIETNAM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.8 THAILAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.9 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2.1 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
21.2.2 LATIN AMERICA: FORM SEGMENTATION
21.2.3 LATIN AMERICA: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
21.2.4 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
21.3 KEY COUNTRIES
21.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.4 COLOMBIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
22.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: FORM SEGMENTATION
22.2.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
22.2.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
22.3 KEY COUNTRIES
22.3.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.4 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 BASF SE
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 BASF IN VITAMIN D MARKET
24.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 FARMENTA BIOTECH LIMITED
24.3 DSM
24.4 DISHMAN CARBOGEN AMCIS
24.5 ZHEJIANG GARDEN BIOCHEMICAL HIGH-TECH
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 ADISSEO
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.2 SYNTHESIA
25.3 VITABLEND
25.4 NEWGEN PHARMA
25.5 SICHUAN NEIJIANG HUIXIN PHARMACY
25.6 HANGZHOU THINK CHEMICAL
25.7 LYCORED
25.8 PHARMAVIT
25.9 DIVI'S NUTRACEUTICALS
25.10 TOCRIS BIOSCIENCE
25.11 SPECTRUM CHEMICAL
25.12 STABICOAT VITAMINS
25.13 XIAMEN KINGDOMWAY GROUP
25.14 ZHEJIANG NHU
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 MARKET BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.1.1 EUROPE: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.1.2 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.1.3 APAC: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.1.4 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.2 MARKET BY FORM SEGMENTATION
27.2.1 EUROPE: FORM SEGMENTATION
27.2.2 NORTH AMERICA: FORM SEGMENTATION
27.2.3 APAC: FORM SEGMENTATION
27.2.4 LATIN AMERICA: FORM SEGMENTATION
27.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: FORM SEGMENTATION
27.3 MARKET BY ANALOG SEGMENTATION
27.3.1 EUROPE: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
27.3.2 NORTH AMERICA: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
27.3.3 APAC: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
27.3.4 LATIN AMERICA: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
27.3.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: ANALOG SEGMENTATION
27.4 MARKET BY END-USER SEGMENTATION
27.4.1 EUROPE: END-USER SEGMENTATION
27.4.2 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
27.4.3 APAC: END-USER SEGMENTATION
27.4.4 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
27.4.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
27.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.1 PHARMACEUTICALS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.2 ANIMAL HEALTH: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.3 FUNCTIONAL FOOD & BEVERAGES: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.4 PERSONAL CARE: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.5 VITAMIN D3: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.6 VITAMIN D2: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.7 DRY: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.8 LIQUID: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.9 HUMANS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
27.5.10 ANIMALS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
