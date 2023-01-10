More than 1 Billion of the Population Have Insufficient Levels of Vitamin D. Increasing Awareness of Vitamin D Boosting the Demand. The Sale of Vitamin D to Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the vitamin D market will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021-2027. The emerging therapeutic applications of vitamin D, increasing demand for vitamin D formulation in personal care, increasing trend of vegan vitamin D formulations, and emerging drug delivery technologies for administering vitamin D are the growing trends in the global market. Europe is the largest vitamin D market due to the end-user industry concentration. The production and export facilities of pharmaceutical and animal feed industries in countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and France paved the way for the growth of the market in Europe. The rise in the prevalence of vitamin deficiencies, growth in disposable income, the aging population, and the diversification of fortified foods drive the APAC market at a CAGR of 9.50%. Apart from major countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, economies such as Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia are also expected to pose prominent room for expansion.

Vitamin D Market

Vitamin D Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 2.68 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 1.64 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 8.5 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Analog, Form, Application, End User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Russia, Poland, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey Key Vendors BASF SE, Fermenta Biotech Limited, DSM, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd, Adisseo, Synthesia, Vitablend, NewGen Pharma, Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmacy, HangZhou Think Chemical, Lycored, Pharmavit, Divi's Nutraceuticals, Tocris Bioscience, Spectrum Chemical, Stabicoat Vitamins, Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company, and Zhejiang NHU Market Dynamics · Rising Prevalence of Vitamin-D Deficiency Coupled with Consequences of Diseases · Increasing Public-Private Collaborations and Demand for Vitamin-D in Food Fortification · Rising Demand for Vitamin Supplements · Applications in Feed Industry Page Number 306 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3607

Rising Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency Coupled with Consequences of Diseases

In the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and Asia, it has been estimated that between 30 and 50 percent of children and adults suffer from vitamin D deficiency. Over 1 billion people around the globe are estimated to be vitamin D deficient. Several epidemiological research suggest that about 24% of people in the US are vitamin D inadequate. Other regions of the globe may have higher rates of deficiency. About 40% of the population in Europe likely has vitamin D deficiency. In severe cases, vitamin D might increase the risk of osteoporosis, hip fracture, and even rickets. Rickets is more common among children and causes softening of bones, skeletal fractures, and deformity. Depression, bone pain, and weakness are other associated conditions with the disease. Such factors propel the awareness of Vitamin D, thus boosting the Vitamin D Market demand globally.

Veganism Creating Buzz in the Vitamin D Market

Trends of being vegan are increasingly spreading worldwide as it forces vitamin supplement manufacturers to develop and launch vegan vitamin D products across the globe. Vegans can purchase the daily vitamin and mineral supplement VEG 1 from the Vegan Society to make sure they get enough iodine, selenium, and vitamins D and B12.

There are numerous advantages, including support and hormonal balance. However, obtaining these vitamin supplements can be challenging, particularly for vegans. People can acquire it through food or the sun (mainly animal products such as egg yolks and fish). Everyone should prioritize, especially those who follow a strict vegan or vegetarian diet. Sunlight is a fantastic natural source of vitamin D that is safe for omnivores and vegans, as some people may already be aware. However, because most of them don't consume enough of it, they must rely on dietary sources or vitamin D supplements.

The Vitamin D market is expected to witness the rise of new chemical vendors specializing in delivering advanced and specialized chemicals used for manufacturing vitamins & dietary supplements and could be potential targets for vitamin D manufacturers. Constant online engagement is necessary to gain leads, as e-commerce plays a significant role in the wholesale market. It also enhances the end-user experience. Companies and governments need to adopt the concept of people-centric nutrition to develop innovative vitamin D3 products that can enhance the nutritional requirements of consumers. Building partnership with end-user industries, local communities, organizations, and healthcare bodies is crucial in developing innovative formulations. Vendors can also collaborate with NGOs, local government, and regulatory authorities to meet local needs. For instance, Vitamin D Guru, Vitamin Angels, and the National Association for the Blind are some of the major partnerships of Fermenta.

Key Vendors

BASF SE

Fermenta Biotech Limited

DSM

Dishman Carbogen Amcis

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd

Adisseo

Synthesia

Vitablend

NewGen Pharma

Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmacy

HangZhou Think Chemical

Lycored

Pharmavit

Divi's Nutraceuticals

Tocris Bioscience

Spectrum Chemical

Stabicoat Vitamins

Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company

Zhejiang NHU

Market Segmentation

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Health

Functional Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Form

Dry

Liquid

Analog

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

End User

Humans

Animals

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Italy



Spain



France



UK



Russia



Poland

APAC

Japan



China



South Korea



India



Australia



Indonesia



Vietnam



Thailand



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Columbia

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Turkey

