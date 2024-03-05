More than 1,077.57 Billion Units of Disposable Gloves to be Sold in the Next 6 Years, the Market is Projected to Reach $39.87 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the disposable gloves market will grow at a CAGR of 7.44% from 2023 to 2029.



Disposable Gloves Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse in-depth TOC on the Disposable Gloves Market

615 – Pages

422 - Tables

237 - Figures

Disposable Gloves Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 39.87 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 25.92 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 7.44 % Market Size - Shipment (2029) 1,077.57 Billion Units Historic Year 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Product Type, Form, Distribution Channel, End-User, Healthcare Settings, Non-healthcare Settings, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Growing Demand for Sustainable & Biodegradable Gloves

Rising Number of Infectious Diseases & HAIs

High Demand for Nitrile Gloves

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures & Patient Examinations

The global disposable gloves market is dynamic and responsive to the evolving needs of various industries. While environmental concerns and supply chain disruptions persist, the market continues to grow, driven by regulatory compliance, technological advances, and increased awareness of safety standards. The disposable gloves market is poised for continued innovation and expansion as the world navigates ongoing health challenges and embraces sustainability. Several trends have shaped the future of the disposable gloves market. The adoption of eco-friendly materials and the development of biodegradable gloves reflect the industry's commitment to sustainability. Automation and technological advances in manufacturing processes enhance production efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure product quality. In addition, integrating smart technologies, such as IoT-enabled gloves for real-time monitoring of hand hygiene compliance, represents a futuristic trend in the market.

The heightened demand for disposable gloves in non-healthcare sectors necessitates a more integrated and responsive global supply chain. Manufacturers can optimize production, distribution, and logistics to ensure a seamless supply of gloves to various industries, fostering international collaborations and partnerships. Adherence to stringent quality standards becomes paramount as disposable gloves become integral to safety and hygiene across industries. Manufacturers must maintain consistently high product quality, meet regulatory requirements, and obtain necessary certifications to build trust among end-users. The increased adoption of disposable gloves in non-healthcare settings represents a transformative shift in the global market. As these protective accessories become ubiquitous in various industries and everyday activities, the opportunities for growth in the disposable gloves market are substantial. Manufacturers, driven by innovation, adherence to quality standards, and collaborative efforts, are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, contributing to the evolution of the disposable gloves industry and its pivotal role in ensuring safety and hygiene across diverse sectors.

Powder-Free Gloves Reshape Global Market Landscape Amidst Rising Hygiene Standards

The global disposable gloves market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the increasing adoption of powder-free gloves. Historically, powdered gloves were favored for their ease of use, but concerns over allergic reactions and contamination have propelled the demand for powder-free alternatives across industries such as healthcare, food processing, and manufacturing. Powder-free gloves offer enhanced safety by eliminating the risk of allergic reactions and minimizing product contamination, particularly in sensitive environments. The healthcare sector has witnessed a notable shift towards powder-free variants to meet stringent hygiene standards. Regulatory recommendations and growing environmental consciousness further bolster the adoption of powder-free gloves, prompting manufacturers to innovate synthetic materials that offer the same convenience without the associated risks. With heightened awareness of hygiene practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for disposable gloves, especially powder-free options, is expected to continue its upward trend, presenting significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the market.

B2B/Institutional Distribution Channel Leading the Market

The global B2B/institutional disposable gloves market will reach 748.30 billion units by 2029.

B2B and institutional distribution channels involve the sale of disposable gloves in bulk quantities to businesses, organizations, and institutions rather than individual consumers. This model caters to the unique needs of sectors requiring a consistent and large supply of disposable gloves for operational purposes. The healthcare sector is a major consumer of disposable gloves through B2B channels. Hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and other healthcare facilities rely on these channels to maintain a steady and cost-effective supply of high-quality gloves. The seamless procurement process offered by B2B channels ensures that healthcare professionals have access to the necessary protective equipment. B2B distribution channels also serve the needs of food processing and manufacturing industries, where disposable gloves are integral to maintaining hygiene standards. The efficiency and reliability of B2B channels are crucial for these sectors to meet regulatory requirements and uphold product quality.

The B2B distribution of disposable gloves has transformed digitally with the adoption of online platforms, e-procurement systems, and digital marketplaces. This digitalization enhances the efficiency of the procurement process, offering real-time tracking, inventory management, and seamless transactions. As sustainability gains prominence, B2B channels are expected to play a role in promoting eco-friendly disposable gloves. Manufacturers and distributors within these channels have explored options for gloves made from biodegradable materials and implementing sustainable packaging solutions.

Geographical Insights

North America is currently the largest market for disposable gloves, accounting for a significant share of the global revenue. This dominance can be attributed to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulations regarding hygiene and safety, and the high adoption of disposable gloves across various industries. The US alone accounts for a substantial portion of the North American market, driven by its large population, high healthcare spending, and major healthcare and pharmaceutical companies.

Europe is second in the global disposable glove market, with strong growth potential. This is due to the aging population, increasing hygiene awareness, and rising demand for healthcare services. Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, and the Netherlands are the key contributors to the European market, driven by their developed economies and strong healthcare systems.

The Disposable Gloves Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the disposable gloves market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the disposable gloves market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the disposable gloves market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the disposable gloves market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the disposable gloves market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the disposable gloves market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the disposable gloves market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Ansell

Hartalega Holdings

Kossan Rubber Industries

Rubberex

Supermax

Top Glove

UG Healthcare

3M

A1 GLOVE

Adenna

Adventa Healthcare

AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL

Amkay Products

Ammex

Asma Rubber Products

B. Braun Melsungen

Barber Healthcare

Bergamot

Cardinal Health

Comfort Rubber Glove Industries

Demophorius Healthcare

Detectamet GmbH

DIDACTIC

Erenler Medikal

Franz Mensch

Global Gloves S.R.L

GLOVE RESOURCES

Happy Hand Gloves

Hepro

HUM GmbH

Hycare International

infitec gloves

Innovative Gloves

INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

KALTEK

Kannam Latex Industries

Kimberly-Clark

Leboo Healthcare

MAPA Professional

MEDIBASE

MEDICOM

Medilivescare Manufacturing

Meditech Gloves

Medline

MedPride

MEDRUX

Mercator Medical S.A.

Mölnlycke Health Care

MRK Healthcare

Neomedic

O&M Halyard

Phoenix Rubber Products

Piedegree Industrial

PM GLOVES

Polyco Healthline

Primus Gloves Private Limited

RFB Latex

Riverstone Holdings

Safeshield India Rubber Products

Sara Healthcare

SAS Safety Corp.

Sempermed

Shandong Xingyu Gloves

SHIELD Scientific

SHOWA GROUP

Sorimex

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company

Tan Sin Lian Industries

TROGE MEDICAL

Winmed

Wujiang Evergreen

YTY

Zhangjiagang Dayu Rubber Products

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Nitrile

Latex

Vinyl

Neoprene

Others

Form

Powder-free

Powdered

Distribution Channel

B2B/Institutional

Retail

Others

End-User

Healthcare Settings

Non-healthcare Settings

Healthcare Settings

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Dentistry

Others

Non-healthcare Settings

Industrial

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Beauty, Spa & Salon Industry

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Netherlands

APAC

Japan



China



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



The UAE

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the disposable gloves market?

What is the growth rate of the global disposable gloves market?

Which region dominates the global disposable gloves market share?

What are the significant trends in the disposable gloves market?

Who are the key players in the global disposable gloves market?

