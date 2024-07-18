More Reach, More Innovation: Syncron's Connected Service Experience now on AWS Marketplace

Optimizes Aftermarket and After Sales for High-Value, Complex Assets and Equipment

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron, a leading provider of intelligent service lifecycle management solutions, is pleased to announce that its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform is now available on the AWS Marketplace . The extensive reach of AWS enables Syncron to deliver its innovative solutions to an even broader global customer base. With Syncron running on the AWS infrastructure and a big portion of Syncron's customers already using AWS, the data integration is seamless and adds significant value for these customers. Syncron's platform allows customers to directly import their data for advanced analytics, providing end-to-end visibility and control over the entire service lifecycle. This makes it easier for companies to adopt and scale new aftermarket strategies and high-margin business models, such as equipment-as-a-service, helping them to differentiate in the market to achieve long-term growth.

Syncron CSX is an advanced AI and ML powered scalable solution that helps manufacturers, distributors and dealers of high-value assets and equipment optimize their Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) strategies. This includes world leading parts pricing, parts inventory and dealer parts planning capabilities and efficient warranty, repair and technician enablement management. It increases revenue, reduces costs, and improves operational efficiency, making it ideal for industries that require comprehensive service management and customer care, such as automotive, construction, industrial equipment, mining, agriculture and more.

Improving customer satisfaction and enabling manufacturing servitization

Over the past three years, Syncron has expanded its partner network to extend its reach and enhance its services. "As experts focused on improving aftermarket performance in complex industries, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers transform their service lifecycle management. Syncron uniquely connects and synchronizes every aspect of aftermarket operations, creating powerful synergies between individual service areas," said Claudine Bianchi, Chief Marketing Officer at Syncron. "Working with AWS allows us to scale our solutions and accelerate new data-driven innovations to our customers. By leveraging our CSX platform, companies can unlock the deep value of their data at scale, bringing data-driven intelligence to every corner of their aftermarket business."

Currently, more than 4,000 independent software vendors (ISVs) are listed on the AWS Marketplace, with more than 2.5 million active subscriptions and 300,000 active customers.

Data network drives Syncron innovation

An additional aspect of Syncron's relationship with AWS is that it provides advanced data processing techniques, such as Data Mesh. Syncron uses these technologies to efficiently structure data to generate predictive and prescriptive recommendations for customers, creating powerful new services and synergies across service lines. The benefits to customers of this holistic approach are to transform return on Investment (ROI) by up to x50 by reducing costs, improving margins, and to help deliver an exceptional service experience for every customer every time.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty, and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

