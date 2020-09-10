More fiat onramps for Bitcoin SV introduced at 11 digital asset exchanges and wallets

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association , the global industry organisation that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today confirms that new fiat onramps to acquire Bitcoin SV have recently been introduced at 11 digital asset exchanges and wallets through Simplex, the leading fiat infrastructure for digital currencies globally. This further expands the global options for users to acquire the BSV digital currency.

The eleven exchanges and wallets have introduced support through Simplex , which integrated support for Bitcoin SV in July . Simplex empowers wallets, exchanges, and other liquidity providers worldwide to enable fraud-free onramps through simple and globally accessible payment methods, including Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards or SEPA payments and direct bank transfers through the Simplex Account.

Support for BSV purchases in fiat currency has now been introduced at:

- BitAsset

- BitBay

- Celsius

- ChangeNOW

- Changelly

- Coinomi

- Digifinex

- Edge

- Guarda

- Okex

- Poloniex

These eleven new options add to the many more exchanges and wallets around the world which have fiat on and off-ramps for Bitcoin SV. The introduction of additional fiat onramps comes during a period of increasing interest in the Bitcoin SV blockchain and demand for its BSV digital currency. The utility of a massively scaling blockchain is driving growth across Bitcoin SV business and consumer applications and services, in addition to serving as a popular payments rail due to the network's fast transaction times and very low transaction fees (sending a Bitcoin SV transaction now costs only 1/100 of a U.S. cent). Partnering with hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and gateways, Simplex is the market leader in fiat infrastructure for digital currencies.

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the Simplex Account, a fiat banking solution that Simplex partners can offer directly to their users. The Simplex banking enables seamless deposits, so users can purchase large amounts of digital currency at low costs, easily. To offer the Simplex Account to your users, click here .

Speaking on today's announcement, Nimrod Lehavi, co-founder and CEO of Simplex said:

"Our mission is to enable every person, no matter where they are, the ability to onramp with whatever fiat currency they want, easily and risk-free. We're excited to provide users with accessible ways to purchase Bitcoin SV through so many of our trusted partners."

Also commenting, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, said:

"When Simplex added support for Bitcoin SV earlier this year, it opened the door for many exchanges and wallets to easily add fiat onramps for BSV, and we are now seeing the positive impact of Simplex's strong partner network. We are pleased that digital currency enthusiasts around the world now have so many more options to acquire BSV – with even more partners in the Simplex network to come."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

About Simplex

Simplex is an EU-licensed financial institution, providing the fiat infrastructure for the crypto industry. Simplex processes credit card payments with a 100% guarantee – in case of a fraud chargeback, the merchant gets paid by Simplex. Simplex's cutting-edge fraud prevention solution and proprietary state-of-the-art AI technology blocks fraudulent users and allows legitimate users to complete payments with ease, increasing conversion rates and enabling merchants to focus on their business growth. For more information visit https://www.simplex.com/ or follow Simplex on Twitter.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218683/Bitcoin_Association_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bitcoin Association