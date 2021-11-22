Moratelindo Expands Capacity in Key Network Sections with Ribbon Optical Solutions

Sumatra backbone and Batam subsea link serve millions with massive transmission capacity and future technology readiness

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Moratelindo, Indonesia's second largest fixed broadband provider, has selected Ribbon to expand its capacity on two key sections of its network.

"This is a critical project and Ribbon prevailed in a highly competitive process by offering a range of solutions that best meet our needs," said Michael McPhail. CTO, Moratelindo. "We know from previous experience that Ribbon are able to deliver in these challenging sections of our network and we look forward to our expanded relationship."

Ribbon's advanced optical solutions enable Moratelindo to more than double the capacity of its Sumatra backbone to 3.6 Terabits per second, delivering connectivity to the world's sixth largest island over its entire 473,000 km2 area. Additionally, the 280 kilometer-long Batam subsea link, which extends Moratelindo's reach to Singapore, now boasts an additional 2 Terabits of transmission capacity.

In addition to this substantial capacity upgrade, Moratelindo now benefits from a 200G network that is 400G-ready, enabling it to introduce new bandwidth-hungry services quickly and easily. The Sumatra optical backbone uses Ribbon's Apollo 9932 Core OTN Switch at multiple nodes, leveraging its massive 16T switching capacity for efficient services grooming and routing over the backbone. Ribbon's TM800 programmable transponders maximize transmission capacity on the Batam subsea link, providing the highest optical performance and delivering optimal line rate and service capacity for any set channel condition.

"This is a tremendous win for Ribbon," said Mickey Wilf, Ribbon's General Manager APAC and MEA, IP Optical. "Moratelindo is an important provider in one of the world's most populous nations and we're thrilled to know that they count on us to provide the fast, reliable capacity their business and consumer customers require."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

About PT Mora Telematika Indonesia

Moratelindo is one of the largest telecommunications infrastructures service providers in Indonesia. It has deployed a fibre optic cable network of more than 48,515 km with 18,360 Gpbs capacity, including both terrestrial and subsea links. Since its establishment in 2000, Moratelindo has been developing the digital ecosystem, providing domestic and international connectivity services as well as data centre services to the Indonesian market. For more information, visit moratelindo.co.id

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.



Investor Relations APAC, CALA & EMEA Press Tom Berry Catherine Berthier +1 (978) 614-8050 +1 (646) 741-1974 tom.berry@rbbn.com cberthier@rbbn.com



North American Press Analyst Relations Dennis Watson Michael Cooper +1 (214) 695-2224 +1 (708) 212-6922 dwatson@rbbn.com mcooper@rbbn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com



SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.