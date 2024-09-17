Moose Knuckles Unveils Full Fall/Winter 2024 Collection, Featuring Dennis Rodman, Amelia Gray, and Arthur Chen

Iconic basketball legend Dennis Rodman leads the campaign, with returning star Amelia Gray and actor Arthur Chen showcasing Carlos Nazario's vision for the season.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Knuckles unveils its complete Fall/Winter 2024 collection, marking the full realization of Global Artistic Director Carlos Nazario's debut vision. This expanded range of luxury outerwear and accessories showcases Nazario's unique creative direction, blending the brand's functional Canadian heritage with contemporary urban style.

Campaign Highlights:

Dennis Rodman showcases Moose Knuckles’ Fall/Winter 2024 outerwear collection shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez Amelia Gray embodies the elegance and edge of Moose Knuckles’ Fall/Winter 2024 outerwear collection captured by Luis Alberto Rodriguez Arthur Chen brings youthful energy to Moose Knuckles’ Fall/Winter 2024 outerwear collection in this striking image by photographer Edwin Zhang

The Talent : Dennis Rodman , basketball legend, rule breaker, and pioneer of NBA style, leads the campaign, returning to Moose Knuckles after his first collaboration in 2019. Rodman's boundary-pushing style and larger-than-life personality perfectly embody the brand's bold, unapologetic spirit. Amelia Gray returns, fresh from her Model of the Year nomination, reaffirming her status as the quintessential Moose Knuckles woman. Her continued partnership with the brand not only showcases the collection's versatility but also emphasizes Moose Knuckles' commitment to celebrating individuality and empowered style. Arthur Chen , acclaimed Chinese actor and rising global star, joins the campaign, bringing his bled of youthful energy and international appeal. Arthur resonates with a new generation of fashion-conscious consumers. His participation underscores Moose Knuckles' expanding global presence. Chen was photographed in Shanghai by Edwin Zhang , whose distinct visual style captures the modern edge of the collection.

: The Imagery: Shot by renowned photographer and longtime collaborator Luis Alberto Rodriguez , with additional photography of Arthur Chen by Edwin Zhang , the full campaign artfully captures the collection's essence, balancing audacious style with sophisticated functionality. The images showcase Moose Knuckles' luxury outerwear in a compelling new light, emphasizing its evolution while honoring its heritage.



From Carlos Nazario, Global Artistic Director: "The complete Fall/Winter 2024 collection represents the culmination of our vision for Moose Knuckles – a perfect blend of sophistication, functionality, and bold style. Working with Dennis Rodman has been incredible; his fearless approach to fashion and life embodies everything the brand stands for. Paired with Amelia's return, we're showcasing the versatility and appeal of Moose Knuckles to a diverse, authentic, and style-conscious audience."

From Victor Luis, Chairman of Moose Knuckles: "This full collection launch marks a pivotal moment for Moose Knuckles. Carlos has expertly woven his unique fashion perspective with our rich heritage in functional outerwear, resulting in a line that's both innovative and true to our roots. Including Dennis Rodman alongside Amelia Gray perfectly captures the brand's evolution and broad appeal."

Availability:

The complete Moose Knuckles Fall/Winter 2024 collection is now available at select retailers and through Moose Knuckles' owned retail and online channels.

About Moose Knuckles: Founded in Canada, Moose Knuckles has been a leader in premium outerwear design since its inception. Under Carlos Nazario's artistic direction, the brand continues to push boundaries, blending bold, cosmopolitan influences with its rugged Canadian roots to create a fresh narrative that challenges and excites the fashion world.

