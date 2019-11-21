Moonheart Entertainment Announces Strategic Investment Partnership With Saba Industries Group And Collaboration With IBM Watson

Multi-Billion Dollar Global Company Joins Forces with Women-Led Moonheart to Create Content Across All Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonli Singha, Co-Founder and CEO, and Rosa Gudmundsdottir, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Moonheart Entertainment, announced today that Malini Saba, owner of Saba Industries Group, has made a key investment in the company to help expand its original content production across all platforms including gaming, film, television, theme parks and interactive entertainment. Krystine Beneke, Executive Vice President, joined Ms. Singha and Ms. Gudmundsdottir in making the announcement.

In addition to Saba Industries Group, Moonheart is also utilizing IBM Watson capabilities to develop unique intellectual properties for youth and their families with franchise potential.

Ms. Singha said, "We are thrilled that Saba Industries Group, led by the incredible Malini Saba, has invested in Moonheart and that together, we can build our women-led company into an inclusive global content powerhouse. We want diverse ideas to thrive and to reach audiences young and old with stories that entertain, educate and enlighten."

"Investing in women-led businesses is the key to success in every industry. Moonli and Rosa are amazing and talented, and I can't wait to see what they will create for youth and families everywhere," Ms. Saba said.

Ms. Singha continued, "We are also delighted to collaborate with IBM Watson in building immersive, visually and musically rich worlds for youth and their families to explore. The goal is to bring families together to spark dialogue around important issues and other societal challenges, while having lots of fun doing it."

"Moonheart and IBM are working on a new and exciting vision for gaming and other entertainment platforms. We are excited to bring our unique businesses together to create and distribute immersive, unrivaled experiences for kids ages 9 to 99," said Bill Le Voir-Barry, Chief Technology Officer, IBM Esports.

Moonheart Entertainment currently has seven intellectual properties in various stages of development.

About Moonheart Entertainment:

Moonheart Entertainment is a women-led, Los Angeles-based production company that tells stories to entertain, educate and enlighten youth and families around the world. Spanning games, film and television, its content marries creativity and technology, rich visuals and music with messages of optimism, hope and redemption to inspire social awakening.

About Saba Industries Group:

Saba Industries Group (SIG) is a global company with interests in agriculture, mining, hospitality, technology and media. With offices in 20 countries around the world, SIG believes in fostering sustainability, preserving natural resources and building communities wherever it does business.

About IBM Watson and Artificial Intelligence

A world leader in AI for business, Watson solutions have been deployed in thousands of engagements with clients across 20 industries in 80 countries. Additionally, IBM Research is a world leader in the science of AI. In 2018, IBM secured over 1600 AI-related patents.

