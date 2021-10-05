STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 4 Moody's Investors Service affirmed Hoist Finance AB (publ)'s (the "Company") senior unsecured ratings of Baa3, the Company's issuer ratings of Baa3/P-3, and the Company's subordinate Ba3 ratings. The junior senior unsecured programme rating was upgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba3. Furthermore, the Baseline Credit Assessment was affirmed at ba3. The outlook on the long-term senior unsecured and issuer ratings was changed to stable from negative.

For further information, please contact:

Mathias Zetterqvist, Group Head of Treasury

Telephone: +46 70-979 48 47

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is a trusted debt resolution partner to individuals, companies and banks in thirteen European countries. With over 1,600 dedicated colleagues, smart digital solutions and a deep understanding of individual financial circumstances, we help over six million customers keep their commitments. This is achieved by agreeing on sustainable repayment plans so that everyone is included within the financial ecosystem. Hoist Finance has a diverse portfolio of asset classes and our online savings platform in Sweden and Germany enables our unique funding model. Hoist Finance was founded in 1994 and is today a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/moody-s-affirms-hoist-finance-ab-s-baa3-senior-unsecured-ratings-and-stabilizes-the-outlook,c3427146

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3427146/1477092.pdf 2021-10-05 Hoist Press release

SOURCE Hoist Finance