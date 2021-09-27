MOO Moves Beyond Printed Products With A New Premium Water Bottle

The MOO Water Bottle is an example of MOO's ability to elevate everyday products, like notebooks and business cards, above the category status quo. It furthers MOO's commitment to creating quality, customizable products that allow customers' brands to shine.

"The MOO Water Bottle is a beautifully and purposefully designed product for companies who want to be proud of where they place their brand," said Richard Moross, Founder and CEO of MOO. "If we've learned anything from the past 18 months, it is the value of relationship-building and meaningful interactions. When it comes to branded merchandise, we believe companies want to give less but give better, with high-quality, everyday products that leave a lasting, positive brand impression."

No detail was considered too small when creating the MOO Water Bottle. Premium design touches can be found from the leak-proof top and easy-carry handle, to the non-slip, cushioned base. These features, combined with customization options, from laser etching to four-color printing, help the MOO Water Bottle stand apart from others.

"With hundreds of water bottle choices out there, one might think there is little space left for innovation," explained Toby Hextall, MOO's Director of Industrial Design. "In reality, coming in with a new perspective on how a bottle should perform, we quickly realized the category is oversaturated but under-designed. Every small improvement we integrated into the MOO Water Bottle had an outsized impact on the overall product and user experience."

The MOO Water Bottle adds to a lineup of high-quality, brandable products, all of which incorporate unique design details to enhance form and function. MOO Water Bottles are:

BPA and toxin-free

Constructed from premium grade, 18/8 stainless steel so they will never rust and water will always taste like water

Triple-layered with a copper core to stay up to 24 hours cool and 12 hours hot

Easy to carry, hold, and fit into just about any cup holder

Leak-proof at the top and cushioned on the bottom to resist spills and ensure soft landings on hard surfaces

Made to place the spotlight on customers' own branding with three customization options

Available in five colors - Jet Black, Cloudy Grey, Midnight Blue, Alpine Green and Dusty Pink

MOO Water Bottles are available starting at $40 with quantity discounts available. For more information, visit moo.com/us/drinkware .

About MOO Inc.

MOO is a design, technology and manufacturing company headquartered in London, UK with US offices in Boston and Lincoln, RI. Launched in 2006, MOO aims to disrupt the trillion dollar global print industry by combining the values of professional design with the accessibility and reach of the web: making great design available to everyone, everywhere. MOO focuses on helping its customers create, share or promote their professional identity and has become one of the fastest growing print businesses in the world, with over a million businesses served in over 200 countries in the last 2 years. For more information, visit moo.com and follow the company on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Angela Giovanello

Public Relations for MOO Inc.

angela.giovanello@moo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635352/Moo_Water_Bottle.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246623/MOO_logo.jpg

Related Links

www.moo.com



SOURCE MOO Inc.