Montrose Environmental Group Announces the Appointment of Vincent Colman to Board of Directors and Audit Committee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG), a global environmental solutions company, announced the appointment of Mr. Vincent Colman to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee effective February 19, 2025.

"The addition of Mr. Colman to our Board reflects our commitment to adding leaders in their respective fields who can help the company drive long-term value for our shareholders," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and CEO, Montrose Environmental Group. "His depth of expertise in leadership development, strategy development, and public company reporting and governance will be incredibly additive to the company. We're excited to have him join our Board and look forward to the impact he will bring."

Mr. Colman brings exceptional financial and accounting proficiency to the Board, which he developed at the highest levels during his nearly 40-year career with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), working with numerous Fortune 500 listed companies. His experience provides invaluable insight regarding public company reporting matters and leadership in business strategy and development. He also brings a deep understanding of how an audit committee interacts with the Board, management and external auditors. The Board affirmatively determined that Mr. Colman is independent and an audit committee financial expert.

"I'm honored to join the Montrose Board of Directors and contribute to its mission of helping to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil that feeds us," said Mr. Colman. "Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand how strategic financial leadership can drive sustainable growth, and I look forward to applying that experience to support Montrose's continued evolution. The company's commitment to innovation and focus on organic growth aligns with my own belief in building long-term value, and I am excited to collaborate with the Board and leadership team to advance Montrose's vision for the future."

Mr. Colman has been a frequent speaker on emerging governance, regulatory, and professional issues. He is a former member of the Center for Audit Quality Executive Committee, AICPA's Professional Practice Executive Committee, FASB's Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council and PCAOB's Standing Advisory Group. He received his B.S. in Accounting, magna cum laude, from St. John's University.

